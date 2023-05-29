2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Speculatively Rendered, May Be Called Land Cruiser 250

The Land Cruiser story begins in 1951 with the Jeep BJ series. The Japanese automaker adopted the Land Cruiser nameplate in 1954 after Willys' legal boffins threatened with copyright infringement litigation. Three decades later, the Land Cruiser family welcomed the Prado. The smaller offshoot was last redesigned from the ground up back in 2009 for the 2010 model year under the codename J150, a.k.a. the 150 series.

10 photos Photo: Halo oto on YouTube