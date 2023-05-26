2024 Lexus GX Strips for the Camera, Toyota Tacoma-Based SUV Due June 8

With the production of the second generation commencing in 2009, the Lexus GX is almost as old as the third-gen Dodge Challenger. Toyota's premium car brand is well aware of this, so they are putting the final touches on the all-new model, due in less than two weeks from today.
The official presentation has been set for June 8 and will take place in Austin, Texas. The model promises new everything, from the construction and exterior design to the cockpit, technology, comfort, and safety features.
On the visual front, the latest teaser released by the automaker shows the three-quarter rear design, revealing more of that full-width light bar that links the new taillights, with the Lexus lettering sitting above it, in the middle of the tailgate. It has broad shoulders, muscular wheel arches with boxy styling, and a beefed-up hood design. Sporting integrated DRLs, the new headlights flank the brand's typical spindle grille that is presented in black on the pictured SUV.
We have not seen images of the cockpit yet, but logic tells us it will come with a big infotainment screen in the middle of the new dashboard panel. Drivers will be looking at the digital dials through the redesigned steering wheel, and elsewhere, we expect it to be offered with a selection of tech and safety equipment. The top-of-the-line models will get high-end leather upholstery, and some amount of ambient lighting will probably find its way inside, making night driving more pleasant for the occupants.
Lexus hasn't said anything about the underpinnings of the new-gen 2024 GX, but certain outlets speak of a shorter version of the TNGA-F platform. If correct, then the SUV will boast a body-on-frame construction, which will turn it into a true off-roader, especially with a set of fat tires wrapped around the wheels to aid traction. Do you know what else uses the TNGA-F? The new generation Toyota Tacoma, for one, which was unveiled recently. The Tundra, Sequoia, and Land Cruiser 300 are based on the same architecture, and so is the Lexus LX.
By being built on the TNGA-F, the new 2024 Lexus GX will have access to various powertrains, but we still have to learn about the firepower, as it remains a well-preserved secret. Nonetheless, with the unveiling date being set for early next month, at least we won't have to wait that long to learn all the juicy details about it. We don't expect Lexus to announce the pricing for our market during the grand presentation of the body-on-frame SUV with a premium touch on June 8, as the order books will probably open later this summer. Nevertheless, a small bump over the $59,275 MSRP of its predecessor is expected.
On the visual front, the latest teaser released by the automaker shows the three-quarter rear design, revealing more of that full-width light bar that links the new taillights, with the Lexus lettering sitting above it, in the middle of the tailgate. It has broad shoulders, muscular wheel arches with boxy styling, and a beefed-up hood design. Sporting integrated DRLs, the new headlights flank the brand's typical spindle grille that is presented in black on the pictured SUV.
We have not seen images of the cockpit yet, but logic tells us it will come with a big infotainment screen in the middle of the new dashboard panel. Drivers will be looking at the digital dials through the redesigned steering wheel, and elsewhere, we expect it to be offered with a selection of tech and safety equipment. The top-of-the-line models will get high-end leather upholstery, and some amount of ambient lighting will probably find its way inside, making night driving more pleasant for the occupants.
Lexus hasn't said anything about the underpinnings of the new-gen 2024 GX, but certain outlets speak of a shorter version of the TNGA-F platform. If correct, then the SUV will boast a body-on-frame construction, which will turn it into a true off-roader, especially with a set of fat tires wrapped around the wheels to aid traction. Do you know what else uses the TNGA-F? The new generation Toyota Tacoma, for one, which was unveiled recently. The Tundra, Sequoia, and Land Cruiser 300 are based on the same architecture, and so is the Lexus LX.
By being built on the TNGA-F, the new 2024 Lexus GX will have access to various powertrains, but we still have to learn about the firepower, as it remains a well-preserved secret. Nonetheless, with the unveiling date being set for early next month, at least we won't have to wait that long to learn all the juicy details about it. We don't expect Lexus to announce the pricing for our market during the grand presentation of the body-on-frame SUV with a premium touch on June 8, as the order books will probably open later this summer. Nevertheless, a small bump over the $59,275 MSRP of its predecessor is expected.