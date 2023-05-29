2024 R35 Nissan GT-R Gets Up to Snuff With JDM Parts in a Swift Digital Moment

When you are asked about age differences, a child is anyone below the age of 18, an adult is anywhere between that and their 40s, while the middle-aged come before getting old above the threshold of 60. But that is for humans, not for cars. The latter can be seen as grandpas even when they haven't even hit the sweet 16!
And there is no need to take our word for granted as we have a proper example in the R35 Nissan GT-R grand tourer, as the generation that gave up the Skyline moniker after five glorious iterations has been in production since December 2007. Over more than a decade and a half of manufacturing, the Japanese automaker strived to keep it young and tender with a vast string of updates (2009, 2012, 2014, 2019), a flurry of facelifts (2010, 2016, 2023), and 'countless' variants like the SpecV, Egoist, Black, Track, and Gentleman, or Midnight Opal Editions, the 45 and 50th-anniversary variants, and more.
Of course, the coolest of them all has to be the GT-R50 version, which has the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 from the current base and Nismo specifications (565 or 600 hp) up to 710 horsepower and 575 lb-ft (780 Nm). However, some may say that it is not honoring its JDM legacy enough when it comes to styling, as the body was designed in coordination with Italdesign. No worries, because the 2024 model year upgrades have tried to take care of that – including in the United States, where of course, the trims are all more expensive than before. But if you can splash out, why not go the full Monty?
It's a bit counterintuitive because people usually add more stuff to their vehicles when going down the aftermarket route. However, there's an eloquent case of balancing these things evenly and still coming out on top when trying to stand out in a crowd. A JDM-passionate one, as per the latest R35 GT-R example from the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Over there, Taehee Tim Lee, the automotive 3D artist better known as timthespy on social media, has decided to fiddle with the 2024 GT-R in an extremely cool and utterly signature-like way, as per his latest string of digital creations.
So, meet his Nissan GT-R 'EXO35,' which comes right after stuff like a Nissan 400Z Abflug, the new Lambo Revuelto LBWK, a restomod Diablo concept, Porsche 911 Starlight or Mono (exhaust), plus a Honda Civic Type R FL5 Varis, a 2JZ-swapped Lexus RCF, or a couple of formerly mundane Hyundais. Anyway, his R35 stands out through the exclusive use of JDM parts from ARC (intercooler), HKS (exhaust), or the Volks Racing GTC wheels. So, does it look great, or is it too dark and menacing… until you find out that it has an exposed roof setup?
Of course, the coolest of them all has to be the GT-R50 version, which has the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 from the current base and Nismo specifications (565 or 600 hp) up to 710 horsepower and 575 lb-ft (780 Nm). However, some may say that it is not honoring its JDM legacy enough when it comes to styling, as the body was designed in coordination with Italdesign. No worries, because the 2024 model year upgrades have tried to take care of that – including in the United States, where of course, the trims are all more expensive than before. But if you can splash out, why not go the full Monty?
It's a bit counterintuitive because people usually add more stuff to their vehicles when going down the aftermarket route. However, there's an eloquent case of balancing these things evenly and still coming out on top when trying to stand out in a crowd. A JDM-passionate one, as per the latest R35 GT-R example from the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Over there, Taehee Tim Lee, the automotive 3D artist better known as timthespy on social media, has decided to fiddle with the 2024 GT-R in an extremely cool and utterly signature-like way, as per his latest string of digital creations.
So, meet his Nissan GT-R 'EXO35,' which comes right after stuff like a Nissan 400Z Abflug, the new Lambo Revuelto LBWK, a restomod Diablo concept, Porsche 911 Starlight or Mono (exhaust), plus a Honda Civic Type R FL5 Varis, a 2JZ-swapped Lexus RCF, or a couple of formerly mundane Hyundais. Anyway, his R35 stands out through the exclusive use of JDM parts from ARC (intercooler), HKS (exhaust), or the Volks Racing GTC wheels. So, does it look great, or is it too dark and menacing… until you find out that it has an exposed roof setup?