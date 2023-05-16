Of Course, All Three 2024 Nissan GT-R Trims Are More Expensive in US Than Before

When I was (a lot) younger, I got used to being (a bit more) patient with a little exercise - whenever I wanted something new and shiny, I had to wait for its price to drop as it became older and less hyped. Well, the automotive industry is today the exact opposite of that.
And there is no need to take our word for granted. Just look at the example we are about to give you. So, authentic sports car aficionados with nothing but JDM dreams even when awake, know everything about the iconic Nissan GT-R nameplate. Born in 1969 with the internal designation PGC10 and made famous with the KPGC10 coupe body style, the original Nissan Skyline GT-R became known as the 'Hakosuka' series.
It was followed by the short-lived 'Kenmeri Skyline' in 1972/1973 and then went on hiatus until 1989 when the famous R32, R33, and R34 designations rolled out one after another until 2002 to make it one of the most beloved JDM-style sports car series worldwide. It has a cult following beyond belief – partly thanks to its pop culture apparitions. And since December 2007, it has even lived an independent Nissan GT-R lifestyle as the R35 iteration dropped the iconic Skyline name tag.
Curiously, the uninitiated would think that more than a decade and a half later, they would be at a different internal designation – R36 or even R37. But no, the Japanese automaker has been more than willing to let the GT-R age like fine wine through subsequent updates in 2009, 2012, 2014, and 2019, plus refreshes in 2010, 2016, and 2023. Now the 2024 model year GT-R is telling the same old story repackaged in fresh wrapping, with the 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged VR38DETT V6 still rocking 557 horsepower or 592 hp when treated to Nismo goodies. The only one stronger is the GT-R50 with 710 hp, but that is a particular limited-edition case.
Well, now the time has come to see how that 'fine wine' parallel affects pricing on the US market. In a few words – in a bad way. Right now, the 2023 GT-R starts at around $116k for the Premium trim. The other option is the GT-R Nismo, which is almost double at $215,740! Soon, though, the 2024 Nissan GT-R will be on sale "in limited numbers this spring at select US Nissan dealers."
Those are a lot of constrictions, but at least the Japanese carmaker says the GT-R Nismo will also arrive soon – sometime during the summer. And the good news is that you can select something in between – the 2024 GT-R T-spec. As for pricing, the MSRPs have surged to $120,990 for the Premium grade, $140,990 for the 'new' T-spec, and no less than $220,990 for GT-R Nismo variants.
In short, the 2024 model year facelift brings to the table a few body redesigns meant to increase downforce, the revival of the T-spec version, the introduction of vintage-flavored paint colors, and some new GT-R Nismo goodies (new, 10% larger swan-neck style rear wing, for example), as well. The good news is that with 93 octane gasoline Nissan promises 565 hp and 600 hp out of the twin-turbo mill, and the other side of the coin is the T-spec acts more like a special edition as it "will be highly exclusive and offered in low volumes."
It also has two exclusive colors - Millennium Jade as an ode to the R34 GT-R V-Spec II Nür and Midnight Purple inspired by the R34 GT-R V-Spec to go along with the wider front fenders, Nismo carbon ceramic brakes, flashy gold Rays forged wheels, plus a dark Mori Green interior trim. The Nissan GT-R Nismo also gets access to a new Nismo Appearance Package, rocking unique, red-accented Rays wheels, a bespoke engine cover, and a clear coat for the carbon fiber hood. Plus, all GT-R Nismo now benefit from the addition of a front limited-slip differential.
