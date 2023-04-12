2024 Nissan GT-R Nismo T-Spec: Aging Supercar Icon Arrives in New York To Make a Point

It may be one of the oldest vehicles in production, but the R35 generation Nissan GT-R is still relevant, even by today's standards. The clever construction and punchy V6, assisted by two turbos, have helped it establish itself as one of the kings of the segment, and it will eventually go down in history as a great driver's car.
The first one was launched back in 2007. Production commenced in the last month of that same year at the Tochigi factory in Japan. Every other iteration and special edition that came after it stayed true to the original recipe: front mid-engine layout and all-wheel drive. The twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 has been constantly upgraded ever since to keep the GT-R relevant, and it is still punchy, especially in the latest Nismo.
This is where it kicks out 600 horsepower (609 ps/448 kW) and 481 pound-feet (652 Nm) of torque. The 2024 Nissan GT-R Nismo may retain the firepower from the previous model years, but it features a new limited-slip front differential, as well as several upgrades carried out beneath the skin. The rest of the lineup enjoys 565 hp (573 ps/421 kW) and 467 lb-ft (633 Nm), channeling everything to both axles via a dual-clutch six-speed automatic transmission.
One model that has returned for 2024 is the GT-R T-spec. Building on the Premium trim level, it features carbon ceramic brakes sourced directly from the Nismo and rides on 20-inch forged alloys painted gold. Speaking of the colors, the T-spec can be had in a few heritage ones, like Midnight Purple and Millennium Jade. These are joined by the Mori Green semi-aniline and suede upholstery in the cabin and by special badging inside and out. The front fenders are wider than usual, and Nissan also mentions the Nismo-tuned vehicle dynamic control system.
Facing retirement, the Nissan GT-R continues to enjoy its 15 minutes of fame almost 16 years after it hit the assembly line. It currently sits under the spotlight at the 2023 New York Auto Show, which opened its gates last week and will close them on April 16. The mighty Godzilla is displayed in several configurations, including the abovementioned T-spec. Even though it is nothing to write home about anymore in terms of technology and performance, as we have far more advanced machines these days, it continues to mesmerize true petrolheads, us included, hence why our colleague decided to take a few pictures of it, which you can see in the image gallery above.
If you had to choose, would you get the 2024 Nissan GT-R instead of something more modern and exotic from a different car brand? Let us know your thoughts by dropping a line in the comments section below.
