As you might have noticed by now, the R35 will soon celebrate its 16th birthday. It’s hard to believe that Nissan revealed the all-wheel-drive performance grand tourer in October 2007 for the 2009 model year, and it’s even harder to believe how little the R35 has changed since then.
The wide-bodied 997.2 pictured next to the blue-painted R35 launched almost a year after the GT-R was revealed, and both of these sporty machines rock in the ballpark of 650 metric ponies from twin-turbocharged sixers. There are quite a few differences we need to discuss, though, starting with the rear-engined boxer and front-engined V6 configurations.
The Neunelfer is the lighter of the bunch, tipping the scales at 1,675 kilograms (3,693 pounds) as opposed to 1,750 kilograms (3,858 pounds) for the Nissan. Both feature all-wheel drive, and both rock dual-clutch transmissions, although the 911 has one more gear compared to the GT-R.
Their actual weights, however, aren’t known given that airline pilot Tseno Krastev doesn’t go into the finest of details. On the other hand, the widebody kit on that 997.2 definitely adds a few kilograms to the standard curb weight.
In the first quarter-mile showdown, the GT-R launches ridiculously well despite the relatively low temperature recorded on that day. According to airline pilot Tseno Krastev, we’re dealing with 10 degrees Celsius or 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Performance-oriented rubber boots don’t work too well at this temperature, so don’t expect ridiculous ETs.
The R35 pulls and pulls like nobody’s business, keeping the Porsche at bay without breaking a sweat. Pictured at ATO Aviootryad Varna in Bulgaria, the GT-R shoots to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 3.16 seconds. It eventually crosses the finish line in 10.83 seconds at 212 kilometers per hour (132 miles per hour). The Turbo S ran 11.09 at 208 clicks (129 miles per hour).
A little bit embarrassing for something with such a desirable badge up front and better traction due to its rear-engine configuration, but still, that GT-R is no slouch even in factory specification. The Japanese coupe sadly doesn’t improve its zero-to-100 and quarter-mile times in the second race, in which the 911 Turbo S also clocked worse times.
The German sports car needed 3.63 seconds to reach 100 kilometers per hour, onto an 11.27-second quarter mile at 207 kilometers per hour (129 miles per hour). Once again, the GT-R cracks the 10-second barrier with a 10.97 at 208 kilometers per hour. Not bad at all for cars this old, right?
As Porsche readies a mid-cycle refresh for the 992 generation, the future is murky at best for the GT-R. Instead of giving it a ground-up redesign as it deserves, Nissan updated the GT-R for the 2024 model year. The Japanese automaker is coy on the R36 as well, which is pretty farcical considering that everyone is looking forward to the R36.
