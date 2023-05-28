BMW's Fluky (Z4) Concept Touring Coupe Has Sent Virtual Artists Into Overdrive

Has anyone noticed how these days, nobody really likes the designs from the German luxury trifecta anymore? Oh, how the Audi-BMW-Mercedes triumvirate has decayed, dear golly! Oh, wait, how about the positive reception of the BMW Concept Touring Coupe? Is that the exception that sanctifies the new rule?
Frankly, if you ask people about Audi styling, they will first say they need help remembering one of their models. If you inquire about Mercedes, they might think that EQs are the only models they produce nowadays and will say they are too bubbly for their taste. And suppose you want to discuss BMW's many trends (Minecraft-like M2, double-coffin grille on M3 and M4s, the split-headlight abominations X7 LCI, new 7 Series, or XM). In that case, chances are you might even want to run away from the sight of diehard fans crying their outrage as loud as possible. Sure, we are exaggerating a little bit.
There are still excellent models from all three – like the Audi RS 6 Avant, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, or the BMW Concept Touring Coupe. Unfortunately, the three-door Z4 Shooting Brake that acts like a modern-day clown shoe car is not just an homage to the Z3 M Coupe (and many more) but also a one-off presented at the opening of the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2023. Interestingly, the hype around it has been so tremendous that now the corner office Bavarian head honchos are considering low-volume production for the prototype.
It's hard to argue against it, especially since it lacks all the controversial attributes of current BMWs. Hey, it even looks better than the all-new 5 Series if you want our two cents on the matter. Anyway, the sight of a regular BMW that is as enticing as models from the good old days has caused an uproar – both in the real world as well as the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. And, as far as the latter is concerned, some of them experienced a sort of (positive) mind meltdown and went bonkers on BMW's latest prototype.
For example, Ildar, aka ildar_project on social media, usually plays with tuned vehicles - so is anyone surprised by his crazy Rocket Bunny-style widebody interpretation? Not his fans, for sure, given the unanimous appreciation that perspired from the comments section. But wait, as there is more Shooting Brake passion, much more, waiting in the heart of the next pixel master.
Al Yasid, an (in)famous London-based independent automotive concept artist and designer, has inspected the socks in the CGI drawer and expelled most of his three-door Shooting Brake coupe creations. The craziness ranges far and wide, from a Mercedes-AMG GT that was born in the 1970s to a Porsche 918 that you can never unsee and from a BMW i8 with serious 'psychological' issues to a Toyota GR Supra that the author says one must "focus on the butt." Now, say that in Christian Bale's Batman voice to achieve the desired effect!
