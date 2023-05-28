Rolls-Royce Electric SUV Takes a CGI Swing at Luxury High-Riders, Needs To Be Baptized Too

Rolls-Royce took its time to attack the SUV segment with a luxury proposal, as the Cullinan is only five years old. It represents their first venture into the high-riding realm, and some consider it the best choice in the class, far superior to the Bentley Bentayga, Mercedes-AMG GLS, and Range Rover.
A favorite toy of the jet set, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is heading towards a shift to electric power because all future vehicles made by the Goodwood company will feature electric powertrains. The information was confirmed by CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos in a sit-down with CarMagazine earlier this year, adding that the all-quiet nature of EV powertrains suits the brand perfectly.
The automaker has already taken the first important step in this direction with the unveiling of the Spectre last year. It is an all-electric land yacht that doesn't cut any design corners, featuring the brand's imposing grille up front, with split headlamps on each side. The real clusters were positioned below the thin DRLs. It has a fat back end with small vertical taillights and muscular shoulders. The two doors have hinges mounted on the B pillars.
Overall, the Spectre looks like a Wraith from the near future, as it continues the brand's luxury GT tradition. An open-top version seems inevitable. Some believe the automaker's upcoming EVs will adopt certain styling traits, and since the SUV is still a critical model for Rolls-Royce, an all-quiet derivative or perhaps replacement to the Cullinan is likely on the horizon. We've seen several unofficial takes on trying to imagine what it will look like, and one of the latest came from spdesignsest on social media.
Shared on Instagram last week, the renderings portray the Cullinan with a new design inspired by the Spectre. It has the same split headlamp arrangement up front, a taller and narrower grille, redesigned front and bumpers, and a pair of identical taillights. The pixel manipulator gave it the same two-tone exterior finish worn by the Spectre during the grand unveiling and the usual amount of chrome accents. If the wheels look similar, you are right because they were also sourced from the all-quiet luxury GT and are about the same size, from what we can tell.
Now, Rolls-Royce has yet to confirm an EV version/replacement of the Cullinan, but since the brand's future is electric, and the SUV isn't going anywhere, it's evident that it will go down this route at one point It may or may not look like the one rendered here, but only time will tell if that's the case or not. So, would a battery-electric Rolls-Royce SUV keep you up at night, or would you beg them to keep the ICE power alive for as long as possible?
