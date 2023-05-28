Turning a Luxury Sedan Into an Overlanding Wagon Is a CGI Matter Worth Solving

If money is no issue, then you could turn every vehicle out there into a veritable off-roader. Mind you, depending on whether you're brave enough to fiddle with the chassis, too, some will venture farther off the beaten path than others.
Tuning lesson 101 is to always keep an eye out for models featuring ladder frame constructions. From there on, you can sprinkle your desired ride with a lift kit, preferably backed up by long-travel shocks, give it new wheels wrapped in extra chunky rubber, a snorkel for improve wading depth, and a winch to get it out of most sticky and slippery situations.
True off-roaders need additional lights to turn night into day, steel bumpers, tubular side steps, and an exoskeleton to keep those inside safe should it go belly up. A raptor paint would be a deserved upgrade, and so would a roof rack to carry additional equipment. Throw in a radio, a spotter, and a backup vehicle, and you're ready to venture far into the unknown.
Now, since we've babbled about veritable 4x4s a bit too much, let's focus on the pictured BMW 7 Series because it is a real 7er – or was one until globalcartizen on Instagram rendered it into an overlanding wagon. The car started life as part of the E38 generation, which was made at the Dingolfing factory in Germany from 1994 to 2001. It was a pure rear-wheel drive Mercedes S-Class and Audi A8 rival, and it has long overcome its initial status after the pixel rearranging process was done.
A 7 Series wouldn't be the best choice for off-roading performance because it does not feature a ladder frame chassis for one. Then again, with the numerous virtual mods that went into this one, it would likely behave better on arduous tracks than any BMW X5. Those fat tires, the roof rack with an LED light bar, modded bumpers, bolt-on fender flares, and other CGI upgrades would make it a conversation starter among the overlanding crowd, and it would fit right in next to the usual Nissan Patrols and Toyota Land Cruisers.
Moreover, it would baffle BMW's fanbase as it is not only a true obstacle-conquerer beast, but it also sports a different body style, that of a wagon or Touring in Bimmer slang, and they never made such a version of the 7er. We'd gladly talk about the firepower of the rendered overlanding 4x4, but since we don't know what sets it in motion, we'll remind you that this generation came with a straight-six gasoline burner, a plethora of V8s, and a V12. The diesel family comprised an inline-six and a V8, and the transmission options were the five- and six-speed manual and the five-speed automatic. But is it your cup of tea?
True off-roaders need additional lights to turn night into day, steel bumpers, tubular side steps, and an exoskeleton to keep those inside safe should it go belly up. A raptor paint would be a deserved upgrade, and so would a roof rack to carry additional equipment. Throw in a radio, a spotter, and a backup vehicle, and you're ready to venture far into the unknown.
Now, since we've babbled about veritable 4x4s a bit too much, let's focus on the pictured BMW 7 Series because it is a real 7er – or was one until globalcartizen on Instagram rendered it into an overlanding wagon. The car started life as part of the E38 generation, which was made at the Dingolfing factory in Germany from 1994 to 2001. It was a pure rear-wheel drive Mercedes S-Class and Audi A8 rival, and it has long overcome its initial status after the pixel rearranging process was done.
A 7 Series wouldn't be the best choice for off-roading performance because it does not feature a ladder frame chassis for one. Then again, with the numerous virtual mods that went into this one, it would likely behave better on arduous tracks than any BMW X5. Those fat tires, the roof rack with an LED light bar, modded bumpers, bolt-on fender flares, and other CGI upgrades would make it a conversation starter among the overlanding crowd, and it would fit right in next to the usual Nissan Patrols and Toyota Land Cruisers.
Moreover, it would baffle BMW's fanbase as it is not only a true obstacle-conquerer beast, but it also sports a different body style, that of a wagon or Touring in Bimmer slang, and they never made such a version of the 7er. We'd gladly talk about the firepower of the rendered overlanding 4x4, but since we don't know what sets it in motion, we'll remind you that this generation came with a straight-six gasoline burner, a plethora of V8s, and a V12. The diesel family comprised an inline-six and a V8, and the transmission options were the five- and six-speed manual and the five-speed automatic. But is it your cup of tea?