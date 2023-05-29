4x4 Adventure Camper Van Doubles as a Bike Workshop, Blends Coziness With Practicality

The experience of building your camper can be very fulfilling but also just as frustrating, especially if you lack the technical expertise. That's why many people opt to use the services of specialized conversion companies, albeit for a significantly higher cost. Today, I'm checking out a professional conversion packed with numerous upgrades.
If you've remotely familiar with campers, you probably know one of the most popular options for a camper base vehicle is the Mercedes Sprinter. That's because they offer durability, good gas mileage, as well as build quality, and excellent features, among other benefits. If you go for a 4x4 version, you can enjoy even more adventures.
What we have here is a 2021 4x4 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" wheelbase converted by the US-based Vanture Customs. We get to see a complete walkthrough of the vehicle presented by the company's representative, Roman. First, let me tell you more about the van's exterior.
This rig's customer wasn't satisfied with the base 4x4 spec of the Sprinter, so they added a Van Compass 6.3 system, adding 2 inches (5 centimeters) of lift. The van rides on 33-inch Black Rhino wheels with all-terrain tires.
If you look around the van, you'll also notice a spare wheel on the back mounted on a dedicated rack, complete with a ladder. There's also a roof rack with solar panels, six LED lights around the exterior, and a Fiamma awning. What's more, an air compressor is mounted under the hood, with outlets both at the rear and the front.
Step inside, and you'll discover a homey interior with a warm, wooden aesthetic complemented by white cabinetry. The van is insulated with a combo of spray foam and Thinsulate, and the walls and ceiling are made from lightweight pine wood. Another detail that helps enhance the interior's look is the LED lighting, with strips both on the top and just above the floor.
The front area features black driver and passenger swivel seats - once you turn them around, the space will feel more open. There's also an extra, detachable seat from a Ford Transit located behind the driver. The passenger seat turns around toward the kitchen countertop, and a folding table can be flipped up to work or eat on. The driver, as well as the guests sitting on the extra seat, can use a swivel table. Regarding storage, you'll discover a spacious overhead aluminum shelf and an overhead cabinet on the driver's side.
Behind the extra seats, there's a floor-to-ceiling closet that integrates some storage spaces such as shelves and cabinets, a microwave, and a tiny Dometic fridge, which will fit a couple of days' worth of food at most.
Next up, we have the bedroom/garage area. The bed is made up of three large cushions, and it's entirely removable, as per the customer's request. There's a window on each side of the bedroom walls, and you'll also notice three overhead cabinets. In one of them, the builders integrated the control panel for the van's utilities.
To be more specific, this 4x4 Sprinter is equipped with a diesel heater, water pump, a 2.5-gallon (9-liter) Bosch water heater, batteries with 600 Ah total capacity, and a 3000 W inverter connected to 350 W solar panels on the roof. Regarding entertainment, the van was fitted with an upgraded sound system with speakers housed in the rear doors.
Before we take a closer look at the garage, you might be wondering, "Wait a second, where's the bathroom?" Well, you'll find a dry flush toilet neatly hidden under a cushion between the bed and the closet. Unfortunately, there was no space left to fit an entire wet bathroom. However, the builders ensured the customer could take an outdoor shower in the van's rear.
All in all, Vanture Customs did a great job with this conversion and managed to maximize the available space, especially considering this van is the shorter wheelbase version. The company also fulfilled the customer's requests to use the space as a bike workshop while giving the interior a clean and elegant design.
What we have here is a 2021 4x4 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" wheelbase converted by the US-based Vanture Customs. We get to see a complete walkthrough of the vehicle presented by the company's representative, Roman. First, let me tell you more about the van's exterior.
This rig's customer wasn't satisfied with the base 4x4 spec of the Sprinter, so they added a Van Compass 6.3 system, adding 2 inches (5 centimeters) of lift. The van rides on 33-inch Black Rhino wheels with all-terrain tires.
If you look around the van, you'll also notice a spare wheel on the back mounted on a dedicated rack, complete with a ladder. There's also a roof rack with solar panels, six LED lights around the exterior, and a Fiamma awning. What's more, an air compressor is mounted under the hood, with outlets both at the rear and the front.
Let's move on to the interior. Once you open the main door, you'll notice that the kitchen takes up part of the entrance. There's also a lagoon table that swings outside – the customer explicitly requested it so they could work on the bike under the awning. In fact, several parts of this van have been designed to enable the customer to bring along their bikes and work on them.
Step inside, and you'll discover a homey interior with a warm, wooden aesthetic complemented by white cabinetry. The van is insulated with a combo of spray foam and Thinsulate, and the walls and ceiling are made from lightweight pine wood. Another detail that helps enhance the interior's look is the LED lighting, with strips both on the top and just above the floor.
The front area features black driver and passenger swivel seats - once you turn them around, the space will feel more open. There's also an extra, detachable seat from a Ford Transit located behind the driver. The passenger seat turns around toward the kitchen countertop, and a folding table can be flipped up to work or eat on. The driver, as well as the guests sitting on the extra seat, can use a swivel table. Regarding storage, you'll discover a spacious overhead aluminum shelf and an overhead cabinet on the driver's side.
Behind the extra seats, there's a floor-to-ceiling closet that integrates some storage spaces such as shelves and cabinets, a microwave, and a tiny Dometic fridge, which will fit a couple of days' worth of food at most.
Opposite the closet, you'll discover the kitchen – it features a deep sink, a cutting board that doubles as a sink cover, and a decently sized countertop, which can be extended with the pop-up table I mentioned earlier. A 7-gallon (26-liter) grey water tank is housed directly under the sink, and you'll notice three spacious drawers under the rest of the countertop for some extra storage space. That's also where the owner can store the induction cooktop, with plugs conveniently located on the wall by the entrance, just next to a dual light dimmer switch.
Next up, we have the bedroom/garage area. The bed is made up of three large cushions, and it's entirely removable, as per the customer's request. There's a window on each side of the bedroom walls, and you'll also notice three overhead cabinets. In one of them, the builders integrated the control panel for the van's utilities.
To be more specific, this 4x4 Sprinter is equipped with a diesel heater, water pump, a 2.5-gallon (9-liter) Bosch water heater, batteries with 600 Ah total capacity, and a 3000 W inverter connected to 350 W solar panels on the roof. Regarding entertainment, the van was fitted with an upgraded sound system with speakers housed in the rear doors.
Before we take a closer look at the garage, you might be wondering, "Wait a second, where's the bathroom?" Well, you'll find a dry flush toilet neatly hidden under a cushion between the bed and the closet. Unfortunately, there was no space left to fit an entire wet bathroom. However, the builders ensured the customer could take an outdoor shower in the van's rear.
And finally, we have the garage, accessible from both inside and outside. It features an absolutely massive aluminum bike tray in the middle, with the water system on one side and the electricals on the other. When the bed is removed, these two compartments act as countertops. Other notable features are the water connections for the outdoor shower and outlets.
All in all, Vanture Customs did a great job with this conversion and managed to maximize the available space, especially considering this van is the shorter wheelbase version. The company also fulfilled the customer's requests to use the space as a bike workshop while giving the interior a clean and elegant design.