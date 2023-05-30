Custom Ford Crown Victoria Wagon Restomod Is Just an Imagination Exercise, Sadly

Not sure if you know that the cult following of the Ford Crown Victoria and its prolonged usage for police enforcement duties has even led to the creation of a Hollywood movie titled just like its 'Crown Vic' moniker.
The 2019 crime thriller with Alec Baldwin as a producer and Thomas Jane (the definitive Punisher, if you ask me) as one of the titular police officer characters who use an LAPD Ford Crown Victoria is a statement of the long and enduring passion of many folks regarding Blue Oval's full-size sedan. After all, no one would have put the car's nickname on the poster more than seven years since the model was retired if not for the long-lived hype. Even today, many people use Crown Vic chassis units for their custom transformations, and sometimes the Ford ends up below the skin of totally different stuff – including trucks and station wagons.
But here's the catch, Crown Victoria once came out of the factory with five doors and a desire to fulfill all grocery-getting duties along with kid practice field trips. Between 1979 and 1990, the Blue Oval company also produced the LTD Crown Victoria, successor to the LTD Brougham and Landau models and predecessor to the (in)famous 1992-2012 model year Crown Victoria. And the LTD Crown Vic was offered not just as a traditional four-door sedan but also as a two-door sedan and a five-door estate model. Interestingly, some people would love to see a modern Crown Vic sporting the LTD station wagon allure – even if only virtually.
And because that happens across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, it's not hard to welcome Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, who has prepared the ultimate Crown Vic restomod - if you like estate cars. And why did he do that? Well, simply "because the newer body style looks pretty slick as a long roof." As such, he started with the fresher Crown Vic and then completely custom-rendered the rear section, which is basically a CGI homage to the Dodge Magnum and Buick Roadmaster Wagon models.
Unfortunately, there is no way of knowing what hides under the hood of this slick Ford Crown Victoria wagon restomod, albeit we have secret high hopes the pixel master thought at least of an S650 Mustang Dark Horse Coyote V8 swap as this estate would be bonkers with 500 ponies at its disposal. Oh well, we can only dream and imagine those Rotiform CBU aftermarket wheels and Nitto NT05 tires are not present just for show! Instead, they would do wonders when covered in smoke because the driver at the wheel was busy doing a burnout when the call came out for the end of soccer or hockey practice!
But here's the catch, Crown Victoria once came out of the factory with five doors and a desire to fulfill all grocery-getting duties along with kid practice field trips. Between 1979 and 1990, the Blue Oval company also produced the LTD Crown Victoria, successor to the LTD Brougham and Landau models and predecessor to the (in)famous 1992-2012 model year Crown Victoria. And the LTD Crown Vic was offered not just as a traditional four-door sedan but also as a two-door sedan and a five-door estate model. Interestingly, some people would love to see a modern Crown Vic sporting the LTD station wagon allure – even if only virtually.
And because that happens across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, it's not hard to welcome Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, who has prepared the ultimate Crown Vic restomod - if you like estate cars. And why did he do that? Well, simply "because the newer body style looks pretty slick as a long roof." As such, he started with the fresher Crown Vic and then completely custom-rendered the rear section, which is basically a CGI homage to the Dodge Magnum and Buick Roadmaster Wagon models.
Unfortunately, there is no way of knowing what hides under the hood of this slick Ford Crown Victoria wagon restomod, albeit we have secret high hopes the pixel master thought at least of an S650 Mustang Dark Horse Coyote V8 swap as this estate would be bonkers with 500 ponies at its disposal. Oh well, we can only dream and imagine those Rotiform CBU aftermarket wheels and Nitto NT05 tires are not present just for show! Instead, they would do wonders when covered in smoke because the driver at the wheel was busy doing a burnout when the call came out for the end of soccer or hockey practice!