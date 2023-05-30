2025 Toyota Mirai Undergoes Fake Refresh Procedure, Comes Out Looking Extra Quirky

Nowadays, everything around the North American automotive market revolves around just one or two Japanese automakers – Lexus and Toyota. But that is not necessarily a dreadful thing – even if only virtually.
Since 2023 kicked off, Toyota has been working hard to wipe away the shame of lackluster sales and Honda's rise to stardom in 2022, when it presented an all-new HR-V (called ZR-V internationally) based on the latest Civic, the next iteration of the best-selling CR-V or the feisty Honda Civic Type R, plus the mid-size Pilot and Accord heroes. As such, for Toyota, the newly reintroduced S235 Crown crossover-style sedan was joined by stuff like the Prius 'Hybrid Reborn' including in 220-hp Prime plug-in hybrid form, the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid standing for the retired C-HR, the 2024 Grand Highlander and the Corolla Nightshade family.
And, of course, more stuff is coming – like the ultimate hype hero (2024 Tacoma, including with i-Force Max hybrid powertrain and the novel Trailhunter trim) or the big and premium Lexus TX and GX crossover and SUV models. Naturally, that attracted much attention, both in the real world and across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Speaking of the latter, the virtual artists are keen to expand the Toyota roster with even more ideas, like their visions for the upcoming 2025 Toyota 4Runner, the next Land Cruiser Prado, and more. Notice how most of these ideas are also of the CUV, SUV, or truck variety?
Well, no worries, dear passenger car enthusiasts. Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, has taken up the task of revealing traditional stuff, even if only in CGI. As such, the pixel master recently showcased the next-gen 2025 or 2026 Toyota Camry in between things like the sixth iteration of the 4Runner, his dream of the Lexus TX, or the return of the Ford Ranchero as a plug-in hybrid or EV four-door pickup truck. Now he is on to something alternative, yet again – the refresh for the second-generation Toyota Mirai FCEV.
We do not know if the recent showcase of the 2024 Crown FCEV and the Toyota Mirai Sport Concept at this past weekend's Super Taikyu Fuji 24 Hours race in Japan influenced his vision. Still, it sure looks like the author took the model's inherent quirkiness to the next CGI level. As such, the split headlight trend goes to extremes on this one, while the full-width LED light bar at the rear has a droopy styling that may not be everyone's cup of tea. Still, we applaud the audacity to try and innovate on a model that is still a hard sell because it is one of the few production fuel cell vehicles worldwide and – as such – the infrastructure to take care of it lacks dearly.
And, of course, more stuff is coming – like the ultimate hype hero (2024 Tacoma, including with i-Force Max hybrid powertrain and the novel Trailhunter trim) or the big and premium Lexus TX and GX crossover and SUV models. Naturally, that attracted much attention, both in the real world and across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Speaking of the latter, the virtual artists are keen to expand the Toyota roster with even more ideas, like their visions for the upcoming 2025 Toyota 4Runner, the next Land Cruiser Prado, and more. Notice how most of these ideas are also of the CUV, SUV, or truck variety?
Well, no worries, dear passenger car enthusiasts. Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, has taken up the task of revealing traditional stuff, even if only in CGI. As such, the pixel master recently showcased the next-gen 2025 or 2026 Toyota Camry in between things like the sixth iteration of the 4Runner, his dream of the Lexus TX, or the return of the Ford Ranchero as a plug-in hybrid or EV four-door pickup truck. Now he is on to something alternative, yet again – the refresh for the second-generation Toyota Mirai FCEV.
We do not know if the recent showcase of the 2024 Crown FCEV and the Toyota Mirai Sport Concept at this past weekend's Super Taikyu Fuji 24 Hours race in Japan influenced his vision. Still, it sure looks like the author took the model's inherent quirkiness to the next CGI level. As such, the split headlight trend goes to extremes on this one, while the full-width LED light bar at the rear has a droopy styling that may not be everyone's cup of tea. Still, we applaud the audacity to try and innovate on a model that is still a hard sell because it is one of the few production fuel cell vehicles worldwide and – as such – the infrastructure to take care of it lacks dearly.