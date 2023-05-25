Lexus LBX Small Crossover Previewed in Unofficial Renderings, Do You Want It in the US?

At the beginning of the week, Lexus announced a brand-new product dubbed the LBX, and all signs point towards being a rebadged version of the Toyota Yaris Cross with a more premium feel.
The model has a muscular hood decorated by the corporate logo, teardrop-shaped headlights with integrated daytime running lights, what we suspect to be a large grille incorporated into the front bumper, a full-width light bar at the other end, and wide shoulders. The black trim on the wheel arches that could be found on the lower parts of the bumpers and the side skirts will give it a slightly rugged look.
But don't confuse the Lexus LBX with an off-roader because if the reports about it are airtight, then it will be the company's new entry-level crossover. Toyota's premium car brand secured the nameplate nearly two years ago, and we expect it to feature better quality materials in the cabin, alongside a new infotainment system. Lexus could give it additional stuff to further separate it from the Toyota Yaris Cross, and everything will be detailed early next month when the model is due.
In theory, we will have to wait for the grand unveiling scheduled for June 5 at 2:00 AM EST (8:00 AM CET / 7:00 AM BST) to find out more about it, but in practice, we can speculate that it is based on the GA-B platform. The architecture is the same one used on the Yaris Cross and Aygo and underpins the Mazda2 Hybrid. As a result, the LBX will have access to various powertrains, and the most plausible scenario sees it launching with gasoline and partially electrified assemblies.
Unless Lexus decides to drop more revealing teasers in the coming days, we will see it fully uncovered in a little over a week from today. But the wraps have unofficially come off due to our friends at Kolesa. The renderings shared above show a realistic design language, with the overall shape of the Toyota Yaris Cross and the typical Lexus design inspired by the teasers released a few days ago.
We can see a new interpretation of the brand's grille up front, flanked by vents that appear to sport additional LED lights with a vertical styling. The car has black plastic cladding on the lower parts, a two-tone design with black roof, pillars, and side mirror caps, and a slightly cleaner back end compared to the Toyota. We will find out if they have nailed the design when the vehicle premieres on June 5, and that is also when we should find out if there are plans to launch it in North America. But would you want a Lexus LBX of your own if it applies for a US visa?
