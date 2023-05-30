AI Turns the Chevy Corvette Into a Shooting Brake, Is It Any Good?

No stone's been left unturned when it comes to the latest generation Chevrolet Corvette, as everything has been said about it ever since it graced the automotive world a little over three years ago.
We've seen countless reviews of it, sprinkled with numerous drag races and other tests that have tried to determine how good it is, with a predictable outcome, as it is a dream machine. A true blue-collar supercar, as long as you stick to the Stingray, preferably with not that many options installed, the C8 generation Chevrolet Corvette can give real exotics a run for their money in perfect conditions.
The reason is the ultra-fast straight-line sprint, which takes a little under three seconds. Keep the throttle down, and it will max out at 194 mph (312 kph), the official spec sheet reveals. For such impressive performance, the Stingray is not that powerful. It has 495 hp (502 ps/369 kW) produced by the 6.2-liter V8 when fitted with the Z51 package or the performance exhaust system and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque.
This is probably future-gen hot hatch territory, considering that the most exciting ones have already exceeded the 400-horsepower mark. Nevertheless, no matter how thrilling and punchy the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S and the Audi RS 3 Sportback may be, they will never give you the same thrills behind the wheel. And you know why, don't you? That's right; they weren't built to be weekend cars but great daily drivers with decent trunk spaces and room for five occupants.
As everyone can tell you, the Chevy Corvette C8 is offered in two body styles, the targa top and the convertible, and it seems a third one won't join the family. However, that doesn't mean that there haven't been numerous takes on trying to imagine what the best proposal would be, and unrealistically speaking, it would be a Shooting Brake. But why unrealistically? Because the vehicle has a mid-engine construction, therefore such a model wouldn't make much sense at all.
Still, there have been several takes on trying to imagine what a three-door version of the Corvette C8 would be, with a longer roof, and the latest that we came across bears the signature of jlord8 on Instagram. Mind you, it wasn't entirely made by the rendering artist, who claims to have turned to Photoshop's AI feature, ordering it to come up with Ferrari Testarossa side vents, Porsche Wheels, a station wagon roof design, and a roof rack.
The result is visible in the photo gallery above, and so can the finished item, which looks much better than the AI one if you ask us. But which one's your favorite, and if you suddenly became GM's new head honcho, would you expand the 'Vette family with a new variant?
