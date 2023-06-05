Imagined Alfa Romeo P7, Lancia EV, and Ferrari AI Concepts Show Fine European Design

Stellantis – the multinational automotive conglomerate formed from the merger of PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in 2021, has a lot of brands under its belt. And some of them are in dire need of an effective resuscitation, like Alfa Romeo or Lancia.
Listed at the Borsa Italiana (Milan, Italy), Euronext (Paris, France), or NYSE (New York, USA), Stellantis is truly a global automotive player with no less than 16 brands under its belt. Some of them, like Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Mopar, Opel, Citroen, or Peugeot, are thriving, but others sure feel like they are on life support systems – like Chrysler or Lancia, among others.
However, no one should accuse the automaker of neglecting them, as the company is devising new strategies for each of them. For example, Alfa Romeo kicked off the reinvention process with the refreshed Giulia sedan and Stelvio crossover, as well as the first-ever, all-new Tonale compact crossover SUV – which is also their first electrified endeavor toward PHEV sustainability.
Another auspicious example is Abarth, the feisty counterpart of Fiat that just launched the performance version of the Fiat 500e and is not looking back anymore. Even Lancia has a novelty going on for itself – the Pu+Ra HPE concept that mixes designer trends with the glorious past while looking only forward. But why are we talking so much about these European brands in general and about the Italians over at Alfa Romeo and Lancia, in particular?
Well, as always, we like to dwell in more than one universe. So, if we are excused for a second from the real world, let us journey again across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Over there, the good folks at car.design.trends have focused our attention on these imagined projects that show a hypothetical view of the Old Continent's car design from the vision of a few unofficial automotive designers.
First up comes Daniel Kemnitz, a transportation designer specializing in Cinema 4D, Corona Render, and Photoshop, who created the Alfa Romeo 'P7' concept as a personal project for a purist Italian supercar that looks sleeker than a wasp on wheels. Since this is merely wishful thinking, the author did not bother with any technical details or even throw us a bone regarding the exact places of inspiration. But, in the end, it might not even matter – we are so sick and tired of Alfa promising a return to high-performance sports car duties that an escape into CGI is just another stone in the pyramid of disillusion.
Now, back to the Lancia discussion. Hayden Ahn from hayden_design, an experienced artist that previously worked for Renault, has developed an ideation sketch for the Lancia EV that could inhabit the Cyberpunk world. And this one is much tenderer than Lancia's own Pu+Ra HPE, which now has more to do with furniture than the glory days of rally racing and the moments of Stratos pureness. And, just to show you how easy it is to produce something cool without too much effort, we also included an AI-designed Ferrari concept from midjourneycardesigner for good measure!
However, no one should accuse the automaker of neglecting them, as the company is devising new strategies for each of them. For example, Alfa Romeo kicked off the reinvention process with the refreshed Giulia sedan and Stelvio crossover, as well as the first-ever, all-new Tonale compact crossover SUV – which is also their first electrified endeavor toward PHEV sustainability.
Another auspicious example is Abarth, the feisty counterpart of Fiat that just launched the performance version of the Fiat 500e and is not looking back anymore. Even Lancia has a novelty going on for itself – the Pu+Ra HPE concept that mixes designer trends with the glorious past while looking only forward. But why are we talking so much about these European brands in general and about the Italians over at Alfa Romeo and Lancia, in particular?
Well, as always, we like to dwell in more than one universe. So, if we are excused for a second from the real world, let us journey again across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Over there, the good folks at car.design.trends have focused our attention on these imagined projects that show a hypothetical view of the Old Continent's car design from the vision of a few unofficial automotive designers.
First up comes Daniel Kemnitz, a transportation designer specializing in Cinema 4D, Corona Render, and Photoshop, who created the Alfa Romeo 'P7' concept as a personal project for a purist Italian supercar that looks sleeker than a wasp on wheels. Since this is merely wishful thinking, the author did not bother with any technical details or even throw us a bone regarding the exact places of inspiration. But, in the end, it might not even matter – we are so sick and tired of Alfa promising a return to high-performance sports car duties that an escape into CGI is just another stone in the pyramid of disillusion.
Now, back to the Lancia discussion. Hayden Ahn from hayden_design, an experienced artist that previously worked for Renault, has developed an ideation sketch for the Lancia EV that could inhabit the Cyberpunk world. And this one is much tenderer than Lancia's own Pu+Ra HPE, which now has more to do with furniture than the glory days of rally racing and the moments of Stratos pureness. And, just to show you how easy it is to produce something cool without too much effort, we also included an AI-designed Ferrari concept from midjourneycardesigner for good measure!