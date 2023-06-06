Informal 2024 Cadillac Escalade Presentation Shows All-Electric IQ in Biggest ESV Form

Back when Toyota revealed the $43k Grand Highlander three-row, eight-seat crossover SUV, some folks probably thought that it may be a little too big for the family. No worries, we immediately countered with five larger SUVs.
If you were living in Europe or another place where land is a significant commodity that is scarcely available, a 201.4-inch (5,116 mm)-long Toyota Grand Highlander would be more than humongous as most parking spaces in Old Continent cities do not even exceed the five-meter threshold. But for Toyota, that does not impede selling it in North America, where some of the most oversized SUVs that can be had on the US market can easily dwarf the big crossover SUV.
For example, the Ford Expedition MAX & Lincoln Navigator L twins go to 221.9 in/5,636 mm, the GMC Yukon XL (225.2 in/5,720 mm) and Chevrolet Suburban (225.7 in/5,733 mm) are even larger, and the Jeep Grand Wagoneer L (226.7 in/5,758 mm) is one step away from taking the crown. Alas, it cannot do anything about securing the throne for the biggest SUV out there because the Cadillac Escalade ESV rocks a 227-in/5,766 mm overall length like a champion.
And speaking of the fifth generation of the full-size luxury SUV, General Motors is (according to the rumor mill) diligently preparing to refresh the current iteration because it has been available since the spring of 2020 alongside its mass-market twins, the Chevy Tahoe and Suburban plus the GMC Yukon and Yukon XL. Anyway, the facelift could go under the radar almost unnoticed if not for Cadillac's recent announcement that the 2024 or 2025 model year Escalade will also join the EV party with the first-ever battery-powered Escalade IQ.
So far, the carmaker has only revealed the new badge of honor when it kicked off the initial teaser campaign with the promise that the new EV sport utility vehicle "will be revealed later this year and promises the same commitment to craftsmanship, technology, and performance that has helped the Escalade nameplate dominate the large luxury SUV segment for the last 20 years." Naturally, that caused havoc both in the real world as well as across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators.
Over there, the good folks from the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have imagined the CGI looks of the soon-to-be-released 2024 Escalade IQ as a humongous all-electric, complete with the resident pixel master's traditional unofficial color reel. However, the premise that this is "the biggest all-electric SUV" got us intrigued, and after careful consideration of the CGIs, we reckon the team went all the way to the top of the digital pyramid with a hypothetical Caddy Escalade IQ depiction of the long-wheelbase ESV variety! So, what do you think – should we give it our CGI hall pass or not?
