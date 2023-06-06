The Most Powerful Muscle Car in the World Is Going Under the Hammer, How Much Will It Get?

There's no beating around the bush, with a maximum power output of 1,025 hp, the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is the most powerful factory muscle car in the world. And given how it marks the demise of Dodge's ICE-powered monsters, and how it'll be made in rather limited numbers, it's sure to become highly collectible, too. Probably not as much as the one going under the hammer later this month, though.

26 photos Photo: Dodge