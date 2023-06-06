The Most Powerful Muscle Car in the World Is Going Under the Hammer, How Much Will It Get?

There's no beating around the bush, with a maximum power output of 1,025 hp, the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is the most powerful factory muscle car in the world. And given how it marks the demise of Dodge's ICE-powered monsters, and how it'll be made in rather limited numbers, it's sure to become highly collectible, too. Probably not as much as the one going under the hammer later this month, though.
Dodge pulled the wraps off the Demon 170 back in March, as the final entry in the Last Call breed of special edition muscle cars. Aside from being the most powerful of its kind presently available, it's also the quickest and the fastest.
It's all due to the HEMI V8 packed under the hood. Supercharged and 6.2 liters in displacement, the engine develops when using E10 fuel no less than 900 horsepower and 810 lb.-ft. of torque. That jumps to 1,025 horsepower and 945 lb.-ft. of torque when E85 is used.
Dodge opened the order books for the Demon 170 at the end of March, and plans to make at most 3,300 units of the thing, each of them selling for $99,666, not including destination and other fees. No less than 14 exterior colors and a number of interior options will be available, but that still doesn't rule out the possibility of two Demons ending up looking roughly the same.
If you're in the market for a truly unique Demon 170, then the Barrett-Jackson auction scheduled to take place at the end of the Month in Las Vegas is the place to go. It is there where one of these cars will sell, for charity, but not as it comes out the factory doors.
The auction house says whoever wins the bid will get the chance to customize the car to "true one-of-one status." What that means is, for instance, that the exterior can be specced in whatever color the owner wishes, not only the factory 14, and the interior choices grow to four. Two graphics options to choose from and carbon-fiber wheels are also on the table.
More importantly, if the buyer of the Demon 170 happens to also own a 2018 SRT Demon (that's the year of another special edition of the model), they'll get the option to receive a matching VIN on the new car (provided it's available, of course). And the pair should really rock the collectors' world.
Barrett-Jackson does not say how much it expects to get for the car, but chances are it will be a lot more than the MSRP for the others. The high selling price will probably be fueled by the fact all the money from the sale will go to Florida-based non-profit Kristi House, which works to provide "treatment, advocacy and coordination of services, within a healing environment, for all forms of child trauma."
