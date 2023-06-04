Even Ferrari or Mercedes Supercars Pale In a CGI Comparison to the Nike Hypercar

The automotive world is undergoing ample changes these days due to the woes from supply chain issues and production disruptions, the hype for crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, or the novel EV lifestyle. But that doesn't mean designers stopped dreaming about a brighter future, not at all. Even if sometimes they only do it unofficially.
Interestingly, although we might as well consider the OEM side of things a lot quirkier than before – on account of stuff like the Cadillac Celestiq, the full roster of new BMW introductions, and all the crazy ideas from China, for example, there are more companies than ever trying to join the automotive party. Most of them come from the technology sector – and we have countless examples like Apple, Xiaomi, and even Sony and Honda's new car brand Afeela.
The aftermarket world, meanwhile, has collaborations with anyone and anything. We have seen stuff like Mansory golf carts and lawnmowers or AMG boats, and we could go on forever before summing up every partnership that goes well beyond things with four wheels, from watches to airships. Anyway, we expected to see something other than a footwear-branded car. Well, the Nike hypercar is not real, sadly, as it originates from the imaginative realm of digital car content creators.
The good folks over at Car Design Media (aka cardesignmedia on social media) tipped us off to a trio of pretty astonishing designs from the CGI realm, and we just had to bundle them together for a quick digital comparison. First and foremost, the oddest representative of the bunch is, of course, the Nike hypercar created by professional car designer Gareth Culverhouse. Nonetheless, his vision looks decidedly snatched from the 1990s but with a futuristic touch. It's not a Cyberpunk-style design, though, as the styling is more reminiscent of LMDh prototypes than anything else – albeit with a boxy treatment for the front and rear.
Since this is just a design exercise, there are no details regarding the technical specifications – but as far as we can tell from the overhead POV, there's probably a mid-engine V6 setup residing behind the driver's seat. It's clearly not going for displacement above all else, but it could still be enough to hold its own against the other two virtual ideas. One of them involves the creation of a sweeping Mercedes-Benz supercar that looks bulky enough to double as a personal submarine in a Bond movie. However, it's still wild to look at, particularly because of the front and rear wing placement.
Besides, we are suckers for Silver Arrow reinterpretations that look like they could give the Mercedes ONE a digital run for its money! Secondly, the Ferrari Simmetria project comes from a place where open-wheel racing meets grand touring stance with a whim of vintage design. And it's almost as cool as the Nike hypercar, frankly. So, which of the three CGI ideas is your favorite, if any?
