Deep Chili Red Custom Widebody 1969 Dodge Charger Hides a Few Juicy Secrets, Sadly

Unfortunately, the muscle car realm will be deeply saddened starting next year because the ICE-powered Dodge Charger & Challenger, plus the Chevy Camaro, are going the way of the dodo. And, in their absence, only the S650 Ford Mustang aficionados will rejoice, not Mopar or GM fans.
First of all, we have nothing against the nine levels of Banshee EV prowess coming alongside the production version of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept, especially since the 800-volt version not only has a 126-dB Fratzonic Chambered exhaust system making it as loud as a Hellcat Dodge but also no less than 1,320 horsepower. But a lot of people still love the smell of gasoline when it combines with whims of burnt rubber in the burnout morning or evening – so it's understandable why folks will be saddened to see the Mopars go after the 2023 model year and those fancy-schmancy 'Last Call' limited editions.
However, there is always more than one solution to any conundrum. For example, one could jump ships to the S650 Ford Mustang and its Dark Horse goodies. Or, even better, simply go vintage-modern with a Mopar restomod. And, in case you are looking for such a project but have yet to sort out the best idea, here is a potential example from the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Meet Karan Adivi, the virtual artist signing as karanadivi on social media, who has something digital that looks "yummy" in more ways than we can even CGI-imagine.
This, ladies and gentlemen, is a 1969 Dodge Charger unlike any other. Aside from the fact that it's virtual, the custom project also involved cutting the dimensions of the front overhangs and "moving the front wheels forward a few inches. I think it improved the stance a lot," says the pixel master. And we agree! Next up, the widebody was kept simple, and the slammed atmosphere is equally subtle so as not to detract from the inherent beauty of a '69. The big tire and chunky deep-dish steelie aftermarket wheels black package then neatly contrasts the Deep Chili Red paintjob, as well as the classic white Hemi stripe. Another point of sadness is not just that it's digital but also that we have no idea what Hemi V8 is hidden under the hood – hopefully a supercharged one with 1,025 horsepower snatched from the Demon 170.
Anyway, we also talked about Chevy on this restomod occasion, and automotive designer Emmanuel Brito (aka personalizatuauto on social media) has something that could bode well next to the crimson Mopar. That would be a thoroughly slammed, all-black (or black-and-chromed) 1955 Chevrolet 3100. It also rocks restrained aerodynamic body enhancements, an aired-out look, plus matching black steelies. Frankly, these two just entered my dream vintage garage with the Chili Charger in tow behind the customized Advance Design truck!
