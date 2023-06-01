Insane New Edge Ford Mustang 6.0 V12 Hides Numerous Ferrari Secrets Everywhere

The Blue Oval company is diligently preparing to welcome into its nationwide dealer network of 'stables' the latest and (arguably) greatest pony car – its S650 seventh generation 2024 Ford Mustang. Alas, the rumor mill is preoccupied with alternatively lifting or killing our spirits in relation to the iconic muscle car. So, maybe it's better to retreat to the imaginative realm of digital car content creators for a respite.
Not long ago, we heard that the worst of Ford traditions might be upheld with the S650 too – botching the intended market release date for its most hyped introductions, this time because of supply chain woes which have supposedly pushed back production to September from the initial schedule of early May. If real, that means there's no chance for deliveries to start during the summer, as initially planned.
However, from across the pond (aka the Atlantic Ocean), there's good news about the fresh Dark Horse as a well-known socialite (Shmee150) has spotted a crimson example testing like it was nobody's business at the iconic Nürburgring Nordschleife track in Germany alongside the slightly older S550 Mustang Mach 1. Speaking of red Mustangs and the Old Continent, let us return to the parallel universes of vehicular pixel masters for a second.
Thus, here is Fatih Mehmet Yelkenci, a Turkish virtual designer using the yelkencidesign moniker on social media, who doesn't play too often with Americana muscle. But when he does, things go thoroughly insane and bonkers and probably make purists start running amok, crying their undying outrage. As such, one of his latest projects revolves around a 2000 Ford Mustang dressed in burgundy and fitted with a custom ultra-widebody kit. So far, that is not unusual, both for real Mustang tunes and imagined bespoke appearances. Not even the thoroughly slammed appearance is all that uncommon. But the rest of the details are for sure.
This is because the author's inspiration for everything else came from multiple Ferrari sources, and the hidden secrets make this New Edge Mustang a lot more than the sum of its parts. For starters, the dashboard, steering wheel, and even the wheels were 'stolen' from the mighty Ferrari 458 series! But that is not all, and not at all. Instead, the pixel master continued to explain that what makes this American muscle car tick is actually an Italian symphony of 12 cylinders arranged in a 'V' configuration. More precisely, the 6.0-liter Tipo 140 V12 was borrowed from the 599 and Enzo models! Well, if that's not beyond crazy, I don't know what else qualifies for that label these days - maybe that alternate green minty stance?
