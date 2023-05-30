New Ford Mustang Dark Horse Spied Testing at the Nurburgring Together With Old Mach 1

Codenamed S650, the Ford Motor Company's redesigned Mustang has been recently spied testing at the Nurburgring. Rather than a 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder model, the pony car in question is the most performance-oriented 'Stang available today. Ford has also brought an S550-gen Mach 1 to the racetrack, likely benchmarking the newcomer against it.

19 photos Photo: Shmee150 / edited