BMW Mzero and Mercedes Red Pig Hommage Concepts Show There's Still Hope for the Germans

Right now, the classic German triumvirate is in jeopardy of losing all self-esteem and fan respect. And it's not Audi's fault because the Ingolstadt-based automaker continues along the path of restraint while BMW and Mercedes are nowhere near redemption.
Audi just revealed the 2024 model year refresh goodies for the A6 and A7 models in a bid to show the automotive industry that traditional care and subtlety can still drive the car point home. Naturally, they did it to mitigate the clear and present danger of customers abandoning the executive car segment altogether after getting assaulted by the sixth generation W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the eighth iteration (G60) of the BMW 5 Series.
But the Mercedes and BMW transgressions go much further, and we have examples from just about every segment – from the bulky EQs of Benz to the myriad of controversial BMWs like the new M2, X2, M3 and M4, iX, 7 Series and i7, X7 LCI, and that Porky Pig of an XM Label Red, plus the recent i5s. Anyway, that does not mean nothing can be done anymore. A fresh reinvention of the design strategy could work wonders, for example – and we heard that BMW's chief designer is considering just that.
As such, we should not be surprised that everyone pitches in on the styling puzzle, and some folks even take matters into their hands, or rather, at the tip of their CGI brushes, as is the case with the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. For example, London, UK-based virtual artist Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media, is again making purists run amok crying all about their OEM outrage. And he has been pretty prolific recently, especially when dreaming of alternate universes for the BMW and Mercedes-Benz brands.
Thus, we have seen stuff like a BMW Z3 Clown Shoe, an i8 Shooting Brake, and a Mercedes-AMG GT from the 1970s that looks ready to star in a reimagined version of the Back to the Future franchise. But those were all appetizers, as it turns out. Instead, our attention was grabbed and never let go by two of the pixel master's latest digital concepts. One is called BMW 'Mzero,' and it is a streamlined coupe that would not look out of place next to an American muscle car – and it would not even matter if the latter were vintage or modern.
The other is dubbed the Mercedes-Benz 'Red Pig Hommage' and was inspired from a distance by the legendary crimson Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.3 that was rebuilt after damage into a race car and kickstarted AMG's track career and the company's performance empire. Only that the concept is decidedly focused on a modern audience and serves as a virtual counterpart to the current AMG GT and SL series of models. So, which one is your favorite?
But the Mercedes and BMW transgressions go much further, and we have examples from just about every segment – from the bulky EQs of Benz to the myriad of controversial BMWs like the new M2, X2, M3 and M4, iX, 7 Series and i7, X7 LCI, and that Porky Pig of an XM Label Red, plus the recent i5s. Anyway, that does not mean nothing can be done anymore. A fresh reinvention of the design strategy could work wonders, for example – and we heard that BMW's chief designer is considering just that.
As such, we should not be surprised that everyone pitches in on the styling puzzle, and some folks even take matters into their hands, or rather, at the tip of their CGI brushes, as is the case with the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. For example, London, UK-based virtual artist Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media, is again making purists run amok crying all about their OEM outrage. And he has been pretty prolific recently, especially when dreaming of alternate universes for the BMW and Mercedes-Benz brands.
Thus, we have seen stuff like a BMW Z3 Clown Shoe, an i8 Shooting Brake, and a Mercedes-AMG GT from the 1970s that looks ready to star in a reimagined version of the Back to the Future franchise. But those were all appetizers, as it turns out. Instead, our attention was grabbed and never let go by two of the pixel master's latest digital concepts. One is called BMW 'Mzero,' and it is a streamlined coupe that would not look out of place next to an American muscle car – and it would not even matter if the latter were vintage or modern.
The other is dubbed the Mercedes-Benz 'Red Pig Hommage' and was inspired from a distance by the legendary crimson Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.3 that was rebuilt after damage into a race car and kickstarted AMG's track career and the company's performance empire. Only that the concept is decidedly focused on a modern audience and serves as a virtual counterpart to the current AMG GT and SL series of models. So, which one is your favorite?