2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Shadow Line Nails Murdered-Out Treatment Like a CGI Charm

This year's Toyota product offensive for the US market includes a lot of charming heroes. Some like them electrified like the Prius 'Hybrid Reborn' (including in 220-hp PHEV form), some have a passion for Corolla Nightshades, and others only have eyes for the crossovers, SUVs, and trucks.
No worries, the Japanese automaker has those sectors thoroughly covered with stuff like the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid that took the place of the smaller C-HR, the 2024 Grand Highlander family-oriented three-row CUV, or the mighty 2024 Tacoma with Trailhunter goodies and hybrid TRD Pro i-Force Max prowess. And the SUV area is also diligently covered by the upcoming Lexus GX, for example.
But these days, Toyota focuses on the arrival of the Lexus TX, the premium version of the 2024 Grand Highlander. And the latter is easily noticed, too, because the carmaker just announced their seven or eight-seat CUV is slated to arrive at nationwide dealerships this summer. Pricing kicks off at $43,070 (MSRP), $44,670 for the hybrid version, and $54,040 for the Hybrid MAX powertrain. Offered with three engine options across three grades, the Grand Highlander has something for everyone.
Including a gas engine with 265 horsepower and a sprint time of 7.5 seconds (FWD) to 60 mph (96 kph), a hybrid version with 245 hp (7.8s, AWD), and the mighty Hybrid MAX option with 362 hp, zero to 60 in 6.3 seconds and a towing capacity of 5,000 lbs. (2,268 kg). The trims include XLE, Limited, and Platinum choices, with the highest packing 20-inch wheels, heated and ventilated second-row seats, or tech goodies like a Head-Up display. But what if that is insufficient to ascertain the right place above soccer mom and hockey dad jokes?
Well, no worries, even before you can go down the aftermarket route after the first deliveries kick-off, there is always a way to gauge interest in customization and personalization goodies. So, cue to the imaginative realm of digital car content creators where tuning choices are just a CGI brush stroke away. Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, thinks now is the right digital time to (again) fiddle with the Grand Highlander after his latest attempt at signature 'Shadow Line' greatness was penned sometime during the early days of a cold February.
But now that the spotlight is yet again on the 2024 Grand Highlander, it was surely the ripe time to see it fully adhere to the murdered-out principles with a black example treated to the 'Shadow Line' modifications and the much-bigger-than-stock new wheels also matching the dark and menacing body color. Interestingly, when it's all dressed in black, the Grand Highlander doesn't seem so massive anymore – so anyone who would see this CUV for the first time would probably be thoroughly surprised if up to eight adults came smiling from inside, right?
