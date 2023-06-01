Virtually Redesigned C8 Chevy Corvette Z06 Shows a New Grin and Round Taillights

Currently, GM's Chevrolet already has bigger Corvette fish to fry than the rest of us. So, while enthusiasts still try to wrap their minds around the Z06's 670-horsepower, record-breaking FPC (Flat Plane Crankshaft) V8, the General Motors subsidiary is already diligently testing the next version – aka the C8 ZR1.
Not long ago, the watchful eye of the rumor mill caught wind of something extraordinary happening amid all the 70th-anniversary celebrations – Corvette engineers were out testing heavily camouflaged prototypes, and at least one of them looked like the upcoming C8 ZR1. Naturally, they also added a few benchmarks along the way, such as several Corvette Z06s that were also part of the convoy, and even a Porsche 911 GT2 RS supercar accompanied all of them!
The rumors paint a cool picture about the 2025 C8 ZR1 flagship – which may be equipped with an evolution of the rev-happy LT6 DOHC 5.5-liter found in the Z06 dubbed LT7, but with the added benefits of rocking a couple of beastly turbos for some 850 ponies to come out to play. However, everything – including the potential looks of the Corvette ZR1, is speculation at this point. That means the real world is still busy playing with the Z06 because the 670-hp sports car is tangible and can be loved, customized, and raced everywhere. However, as it turns out, even the imaginative realm of digital car content creators sometimes cannot help but join the Z06 party.
For example, Arnold Verghese, the virtual artist better known as arnold_design on social media, has decided to reimagine the mighty C8 Z06 in a way unlike ever before. And it certainly prompted an incredible reception from fellow pixel masters because the Corvette gains subtle modifications that almost make it an entirely different breed of track animal. For starters, the front bumper has a wholly reworked styling that now includes a signature 'flying' LED treatment for the DRLs.
As per the author's words, inspiration was drawn from the Pontiac Banshee concept of the 1990s and the desire to "bring back the angular grinning face the Corvettes used to have during the C3 and C4 era." We should also not forget about the exposed carbon fiber aerodynamic kit that does not even need to make it more widebody to express the commitment to fast cornering and blistering quick quarter mile showcases at the dragstrip. Plus, there is also a neat trick at the rear to make this C8 Corvette Z06 stand out like a charm in a sea of CGI modifications.
More precisely, the pixel master continued to honor the C4 legacy and reinterpreted the pre-1990s styling for the 21st century. The result is basically stunning – this is a contemporary C8 Corvette Z06 mid-engine supercar that looks thoroughly modern, even futuristic, from the front and sides but has the distinct option to feel like a vintage restomod when seen from the rear. Well, that's interesting, right?
