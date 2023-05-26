Corvette C8 Stands Up for America, Drag Races Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro in Europe

Considered by many to be a true blue-collar supercar, the latest generation Chevrolet Corvette has made the American dream of owning a mid-engine exotic real. It doesn't cost the proverbial arm and leg in the Stingray configuration, and if you want more from it, then you could opt for the track-focused Z06 or the electrified E-Ray. The latter happens to be the first-ever all-wheel-drive ‘Vette.
This story is not dedicated to the two upper specs of the C8 Corvette family, but to the entry-level point that adds the Stingray suffix, as one was seen in Germany at the SCC500 Rolling 50-1000 event drag racing several machines. One rival on that day was the Mercedes-AMG GT, which is about to get a new generation that will share its underpinnings with the latest SL roadster developed by Mercedes-AMG.
A Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro, by the looks of it, it uses the ubiquitous 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 mill. The motor pumps out 577 hp (585 ps/430 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque in this version of the German sports model, allowing it to hit 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.5 sec from zero. Keep the right pedal down, and it will tap out at 198 mph (319 kph). The GT R Pro was launched back in 2018 as the (then) range-topping variant of the two-door GT family, boasting advanced aero and additional tweaks over the rest of the lineup.
As for the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray C8, it also uses a V8, albeit with a higher displacement and no forced induction trickery. The 6.2-liter unit develops 490 horsepower, and if you get the car with the performance exhaust system or the Z51 package, you will enjoy 495 hp (502 ps/369 kW) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) on tap. The 'Vette lacks in the power department, but it is still faster than the GT R Pro in a straight-line sprint. The 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) takes under three seconds, and the top speed is 194 mph (312 kph). Production of the C8 Corvette kicked off a little over three years ago, and it comes to life at the Bowling Green factory in Kentucky, USA.
Now, despite the obvious differences in power, it is clear that the balance tilts in favor of the Corvette Stingray in a direct battle against the GT R Pro. However, it ultimately comes down to the skills of both drivers involved. So, if you were to bet on it, which one do you think crossed the finish line first? The action starts at the 2:08 mark in the video shared below, so you know what to do next, don't you? By the way, the result could surprise you, so let us know if you saw it coming or not.
