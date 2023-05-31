The 2024 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison Is Prepared to Rock the World of TRD Pros and Raptors

The off-road-focused ZR2 Bison series is now complete as Chevrolet has unveiled the toughest and roughest 2024 Chevy Colorado mid-size truck – which stands tall and proud next to the Silverado 1500 ZR2 Bison and the recently introduced Silverado HD ZR2 Bison.
Just recently, there has been a lot of commotion in America's mid-size pickup truck market. That's not because of the newly standalone D41 Nissan Frontier, the ailing unibody Honda Ridgeline, or the adventurous Jeep Gladiator. Instead, Ford pulled the trigger on joining the high-performance party with the 405-horsepower 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor and its 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 mill. Days later, it was followed by an all-new Tacoma foe, and of course, it arrived in tow with the mighty TRD Pro rocking its newly electrified i-Force Max powertrain with 326 giddy ponies.
Well, General Motors could not stand behind the line and look from afar. And the 2024 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition was previewed for July 6, which is a long way from now. Luckily, they had a sibling's ace up their proverbial sleeve – so here's the dune-bashing and rock-crawling 2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison ready to smash it in a direct confrontation with the 2024 Ranger Raptor and 2024 Tacoma TRD Pro i-Force Max. Well, well, hold your horses and ponies in the stable. At the moment, none of them is up for grabs at nationwide dealerships, meaning the potential trail adventures and off-road or tarmac drag races need to wait a little longer.
For now, let us find out what's new for the 2024 model year Colorado ZR2 Bison. By the way, the all-new 2023MY Chevy Colorado is already available as a ZR2 for $48,690, and if you wanted a bit more to stand out in the truck crowds, there was also the option to add the $9,295 Desert Boss special edition. The 2024 Colorado ZR2 Bison, meanwhile, is made in partnership with American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) to make it "America's ultimate off-road beast" that was produced to "conquer any terrain" after it was loaded with AEV goodies.
The latter include "segment-exclusive" Multimatic front and rear Jounce Control Dampers, a heavy-duty AEV front bumper, AEV rear bumper plus fender flares, 17-inch beadlock-capable AEV wheels shod in 35-inch OD mud terrain tires, and Boron steel skid plates and rocker protection elements, among others. Chevy won't win the horsepower wars because the 2.7-liter high-output inline-four turbo mill still has 'just' 310 hp, but it seeks best-in-class off-road capabilities with 38.2/26/26.9-degree approach, departure, and break-over angles. Last but not least, there are also power-locking front and rear diffs, plus another "best-in-class" ground clearance of 12.2 inches (30.98 mm). The payload and trailering capabilities are also nothing to frown at – 1,050 pounds (476 kg) and 5,500 lbs. (2,495 kg), respectively.
Well, General Motors could not stand behind the line and look from afar. And the 2024 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition was previewed for July 6, which is a long way from now. Luckily, they had a sibling's ace up their proverbial sleeve – so here's the dune-bashing and rock-crawling 2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison ready to smash it in a direct confrontation with the 2024 Ranger Raptor and 2024 Tacoma TRD Pro i-Force Max. Well, well, hold your horses and ponies in the stable. At the moment, none of them is up for grabs at nationwide dealerships, meaning the potential trail adventures and off-road or tarmac drag races need to wait a little longer.
For now, let us find out what's new for the 2024 model year Colorado ZR2 Bison. By the way, the all-new 2023MY Chevy Colorado is already available as a ZR2 for $48,690, and if you wanted a bit more to stand out in the truck crowds, there was also the option to add the $9,295 Desert Boss special edition. The 2024 Colorado ZR2 Bison, meanwhile, is made in partnership with American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) to make it "America's ultimate off-road beast" that was produced to "conquer any terrain" after it was loaded with AEV goodies.
The latter include "segment-exclusive" Multimatic front and rear Jounce Control Dampers, a heavy-duty AEV front bumper, AEV rear bumper plus fender flares, 17-inch beadlock-capable AEV wheels shod in 35-inch OD mud terrain tires, and Boron steel skid plates and rocker protection elements, among others. Chevy won't win the horsepower wars because the 2.7-liter high-output inline-four turbo mill still has 'just' 310 hp, but it seeks best-in-class off-road capabilities with 38.2/26/26.9-degree approach, departure, and break-over angles. Last but not least, there are also power-locking front and rear diffs, plus another "best-in-class" ground clearance of 12.2 inches (30.98 mm). The payload and trailering capabilities are also nothing to frown at – 1,050 pounds (476 kg) and 5,500 lbs. (2,495 kg), respectively.