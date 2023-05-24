Mid-Size Trucks Beware: 2024 Ford Rangers Can Now Unleash the VelociRaptor 500 Within

The Blue Oval company just revealed the US-spec 2024 Ford Ranger, and already, the aftermarket world is ready to join the flagship Raptor party and trigger all sorts of alarms at neighboring Detroit rivals.
More precisely, the one sounding all the bells and whistles is a particular major tuner and ultra-high-performance automobile producer from Sealy, Texas. And the company is keeping itself quite busy, as just the other day, we heard it delivered a 1,817-hp Venom F5 Roadster to none other than Michael Jordan! Anyway, Hennessey Performance Engineering starts the journey on its online portal with the tagline "The American Dream Never Sleeps."
Well, that is probably because of the loud exhaust setups, the screeching sound of tortured tires, and the howls of upgraded V6 and V8 engines. Also, a newborn is always around the corner - like the fresh VelociRaptor 500 Ford Ranger Raptor. Just a few days after the Blue Oval company launched the all-new 2024 Ranger bid to capture the lead across the mid-size pickup truck market, everyone thought it would be quickly forgotten as Toyota followed swiftly with an introduction of its own.
The 2024 Tacoma will also duke it out with the newly standalone D41 Nissan Frontier, the all-new Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon twins, as well as the mighty Jeep Gladiator. But none of them are as powerful as the 2024 Ranger Raptor, which is motivated by a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 churning 405 hp and 430 lb-ft (583 Nm). And if that is not enough to come out on top of the competition, then you just need to throw another $24,950 at your Ranger Raptor truck for the Hennessey 'VelociRaptor 500' upgrade package.
Production will kick off during the final quarter of the year, and the new 'VelociRaptor 500' Ford Ranger Raptor will proudly sit in the tuner's range alongside the 500-hp 'VelociRaptor 500' Bronco Raptor as both are motivated by the same powertrain. As such, the coordinates are the same – 500 ponies and a surge of torque from 430 to 550 lb-ft (746 Nm). Not bad, right? Especially since now, we are dealing with "the most powerful warrantied mid-size pickup available today."
For the additional $25k, Hennessey fits the OEM Ford Ranger Raptor with better air induction, a high-capacity intercooler with a blow-off valve, plus an updated engine management system. But that's all inside the engine bay. Meanwhile, visual perks include bespoke VelociRaptor bumpers, LED off-road lights, custom 18-inch Hennessey ten-spoke alloy wheels, 35-inch off-road tires, and 'VelociRaptor 500' identification markers. Plus, let us not forget about the traditional three-year (36k-mile/58k km) warranty for additional peace of mind. But you better hurry if you want one, as production is capped at 200 units for 2024MY.
