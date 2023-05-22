1,000-HP Dodge Durango Is the Perfect Car To Make Your Family Throw Up

If you came here for the horsepower and decided to stay, then you're going to love this Dodge Durango. First, it was born in the hot SRT Hellcat configuration, and second, it was modified to the teeth by Hennessey.
The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 is typically good for 710 hp. That's brake horsepower for those into details, or 720 metric horses/530 kilowatts. It produces 645 pound-feet (875 Nm) of torque, and from zero to sixty miles an hour (0-97 kph), it is insanely quick for a high-rider, taking 3.5 seconds as per the spec sheet.
Having paid a visit to the tuner based in the Lone Star State, this Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is now even more powerful and faster. We cannot tell you how quick it is, as they haven't released the magic numbers, but we can reveal the output and thrust, which are rated at 1,000 hp and 948 lb-ft (1,285 Nm). The former is available at 6,500 rpm and the latter at 4,200 rpm, and the boost, comprising several new internals and a software remap, is part of the H1000 package.
Those opting for this bundle for their already punchy Durango SRT Hellcat won't need to worry about breaking down, as Hennessey straps every build with a three-year/36,000-mile (57,936-km) warranty. The muscly SUV turned hyper is going to cost you a hefty sum in this configuration. You should reach out to the tuner to find out how much you should cough out for it, as they're keeping this detail close to their chest. And don't think it's a bargain because having Bugatti Veyron power in any vehicle will cost you a small fortune.
Ever since they introduced the massive power boost for this model nearly three years ago, Hennessey has proved the car's worth by pinning it against a bunch of fast machines in a straight-line battle. We've even seen it dueling a Lamborghini Aventador, which is a beast born for the ultimate weekend thrills, and it smoked it immediately. This proves just how powerful the tuned Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is, and don't forget that we're talking about a three-row SUV that's extremely practical and has enough room for the entire family. The Italian supercar couldn't keep up with it in the second run either, as you can see in the video we covered here.
As for the latest indirect encounter with this brute of an SUV, it puts the spotlight on a murdered-out example and its whining capability as it was being thrashed around on a closed course. It sounds like an entire factory is working under the hood, and apart from a few logos added by Hennessey, there isn't much to reveal its wolf in sheep's clothing nature. That said, you should scroll down and click the play button.
