Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Returns for the 2023 Model Year Rocking Fresh New Colors

How long has it been since Dodge rolled out the WD-generation Durango? The first example of the breed was finished in 2010 for the 2011 model year, and the Jeep Grand Cherokee-twinned SUV is still going strong.
After discontinuing the Hellcat for the 2022 model year, Dodge has made things right by bringing it back for 2023 with 710 horsepower and 645 pound-foot (875 Nm) of torque. The belly of the beast is – of course – a 6.2L supercharged V8 shared with the now-discontinued Trackhawk.
The Hellcat expands the lineup to six trim levels. The 392 is the next step down, with its name suggesting 392 cubes from a naturally-aspirated V8. The 6.4L engine features hollow-stem intake valves and sodium-filled exhaust valves. From a compression ratio of 10.9:1 as opposed to 9.5:1 for the Hellcat, this lump develops 475 ponies and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm).
Lower down the spectrum, customers are presented with yet another HEMI-type V8 in the guise of the 5.7L unit introduced for the 2003 model year in the Dodge Ram line of pickup trucks. Codenamed Eagle, this engine is rated at 360 horsepower and 390 pound-foot (529 Nm).
The final entry comes in the form of the 3.6L Pentastar, a naturally-aspirated V6 that promises up to 21 miles per gallon (11.2 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined test cycle. Good for 293 horsepower with a single exhaust and 295 horsepower with a dual exhaust, the six-cylinder mill makes 260 pound-foot (353 Nm) regardless of exhaust setup.
Manufactured at the Jefferson plant within the Detroit Assembly Complex, the Durango comes with heated front seats as standard. Forward collision warning is now available with the optional package for the entry-level SXT grade. Last but certainly not least, eight exterior colors are offered, of which four are new for 2023. The newcomers are Frostbite, Night Moves (somebody likes Bob Seger, alright!), Red Oxide, and Triple Nickel.
