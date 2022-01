2022 Dodge Durango Loses Hellcat Option, Gains R/T Plus Trim Level

AWD

Adaptive Cruise Control

Only available with all-wheel drive, the HEMI-engined people hauler develops a stout 475 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) of torque at 4,300 revolutions per minute. To whom it may concern, the full-timesystem splits torque 40 front/60 rear as standard and 30/70 in Track Mode.Elsewhere in the lineup, the configurato r lists the SXT with a starting price of $35,475 excluding taxes for the rear-driven variant. The GT and GT Plus also feature the 3.6-liter Pentastar whereas the 5.7-liter HEMI is hiding under the hood of the R/T. Further up, the Citadel carries an MSRP of $49,825 for the rear-driven variant while the R/T Plus costs from $52,620.The only addition to the lineup for 2022, the R/T Plus combines the 5.7-liter V8’s grunt with a plethora of niceties that include Napa leather, perforated inserts, accent stitching, Harman Kardon audio, the Premium Interior Package, Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, and a sunroof.Standard goodies further include Dinamica suede for the headliner, Lane Departure Warning,, and Blind-Spot Detection. When equipped with the Tow N’ Go Package, the R/T Plus is capable of pulling 8,700 pounds (3,946 kilograms) of whatever you may be fancying.As ever, the pushrod engine develops 360 horsepower and 390 pound-feet (529 Nm) of torque. Swapping cogs is the duty of the 8HP70 eight-speed automatic that easily handles 700 Nm (516 pound-feet) completely stock.In terms of infotainment solutions, even the lowly SXT comes with an 8.4-inch touchscreen that runs Uconnect 4 operating system. Higher up the spectrum, the Durango is available with the faster Uconnect 5 operating system and a 10.1-inch display advertised as the largest of this segment.