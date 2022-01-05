2022 Dodge Durango Loses Hellcat Option, Gains R/T Plus Trim Level

A one-year affair that’s rarer than the Challenger SRT Demon, the Durango SRT Hellcat is no longer available to configure on Dodge’s website. The SRT 392 now reigns supreme with an MSRP of $66,670.
Only available with all-wheel drive, the HEMI-engined people hauler develops a stout 475 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) of torque at 4,300 revolutions per minute. To whom it may concern, the full-time AWD system splits torque 40 front/60 rear as standard and 30/70 in Track Mode.
Elsewhere in the lineup, the configurator lists the SXT with a starting price of $35,475 excluding taxes for the rear-driven variant. The GT and GT Plus also feature the 3.6-liter Pentastar whereas the 5.7-liter HEMI is hiding under the hood of the R/T. Further up, the Citadel carries an MSRP of $49,825 for the rear-driven variant while the R/T Plus costs from $52,620.
The only addition to the lineup for 2022, the R/T Plus combines the 5.7-liter V8’s grunt with a plethora of niceties that include Napa leather, perforated inserts, accent stitching, Harman Kardon audio, the Premium Interior Package, Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, and a sunroof.
Standard goodies further include Dinamica suede for the headliner, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Blind-Spot Detection. When equipped with the Tow N’ Go Package, the R/T Plus is capable of pulling 8,700 pounds (3,946 kilograms) of whatever you may be fancying.
As ever, the pushrod engine develops 360 horsepower and 390 pound-feet (529 Nm) of torque. Swapping cogs is the duty of the 8HP70 eight-speed automatic that easily handles 700 Nm (516 pound-feet) completely stock.
In terms of infotainment solutions, even the lowly SXT comes with an 8.4-inch touchscreen that runs Uconnect 4 operating system. Higher up the spectrum, the Durango is available with the faster Uconnect 5 operating system and a 10.1-inch display advertised as the largest of this segment.
