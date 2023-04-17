Why Dodge's 2023 Durango SRT Hellcat Has Become So Controversial

When Dodge unveiled the 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat, the hearts of the brand's fans skipped a beat. The carmaker launched what was initially supposed to be a one-year model. It was an SUV with muscle car credentials and, back then, it was the world's most powerful SUV. However, not content with just 3,000 units sold, Dodge decided to bring it back for 2023. Many were ecstatic that they could again try and get their hands on the Durango SRT. But several owners of the 2021 model were fuming. Because they felt the move totally devalued their product.
After being promised that the SUV would be available in a single production run, some feel betrayed and are now even suing Dodge, accusing the carmaker that what they were promised was, in effect, a lie. The decision to bring back the model is taking the shine off what is one of the best performance SUVs of recent years.
There are plenty of reasons why the Durango SRT was so gladly received. Under the hood is a 6.2-liter Hemi Hellcat V8 engine. If that wasn't crazy enough for an SUV, then there was the fact that the engine produces 710 hp and 645 lb-ft of torque. That translates into a top speed of 180 mph, a figure that years ago, was simply impossible with an SUV. All this while the vehicle retained the practicality you would expect from a model of its kind – a towing capacity of 8,700 lbs is just one of the practical features it came with.
Dodge originally stated that the Durango SRT would have a one-year run (2021 press release attached below). But then Covid-19 changed the game. Dodge needed to meet new emissions regulations, and the Durango SRT, with several mods, would allow the company to do that, while their muscle cars would not. So Dodge decided the time was right to bring it back. However, after the new run of the Durango was announced, owners of the previous model took to social media to express their frustration and annoyance, with some even threatening legal action. A threat that has now come to fruition with some owners suing Dodge over the second run of the Durango.
A class action lawsuit was filed against Dodge last month, and it's a big one. The claimants are seeking some $5 million from the company. And amazingly they have a case against Dodge. A promotional video sees CEO Tim Kuniskis state that the Durango SRT will be just a one-year model. However, the safe bet is that Dodge will somehow get itself out of the hole it has dug itself into. The sad thing for Dodge is how the lawsuit and controversy around the SUV are moving focus away from just how good the vehicle actually is, in both its 2021 and 2023 forms.
Whoever does manage to get their hands on the new 2023 Durango SRT will have a ton of fun. Its 0-60 mph time of just 3.5 seconds is lightning quick, as is the 11.5-second 1/4 mile time. The SRT Hellcat also sports various modes including Sport, Track, Snow, and Tow among the seven available. And if you don't want to use any of those, then drivers can customize the way their car behaves in order to create their own unique driving experience. Launch Control, when Race Mode is engaged, also ensures you can get off the line as quickly as possible should you fancy a drag race.
Thanks to Brembo's high-performance six-piston brakes, the Durango has an incredible amount of stopping power to match that output figure. With all the figures and statistics around the SUV, it's easy to see why current owners were thrilled to own something so exclusive. And equally, why they are so unhappy that the SUV is coming back.
Taking on a big corporation like Dodge is a big task for the claimants, so they will need deep pockets themselves, a hell of a lawyer, and luck on their side to win this one. Dodge has clearly gone for another run of the SUV with the best intentions, but they were obviously not prepared for the controversy and drama they have created. Hopefully, the outcome is a positive one for everyone involved.
Why the Durango SRT Hellcat was so exciting
There are plenty of reasons why the Durango SRT was so gladly received. Under the hood is a 6.2-liter Hemi Hellcat V8 engine. If that wasn't crazy enough for an SUV, then there was the fact that the engine produces 710 hp and 645 lb-ft of torque. That translates into a top speed of 180 mph, a figure that years ago, was simply impossible with an SUV. All this while the vehicle retained the practicality you would expect from a model of its kind – a towing capacity of 8,700 lbs is just one of the practical features it came with.
Dodge originally stated that the Durango SRT would have a one-year run (2021 press release attached below). But then Covid-19 changed the game. Dodge needed to meet new emissions regulations, and the Durango SRT, with several mods, would allow the company to do that, while their muscle cars would not. So Dodge decided the time was right to bring it back. However, after the new run of the Durango was announced, owners of the previous model took to social media to express their frustration and annoyance, with some even threatening legal action. A threat that has now come to fruition with some owners suing Dodge over the second run of the Durango.
Why Durango SRT owners are not happy
Some owners were actually happy that more examples of the Hellcat were on the way. But many were not, feeling like the vehicles they own have now just lost a considerable amount of their value. What was once a one-year-only model is suddenly getting another run. Exclusivity was why several owners went ahead and bought the SUV in the first place. Some owners were angry enough on a private Facebook group to go as far as saying that, back in 2021, it was false advertising from Dodge. A very extreme claim that will need substantial evidence to back it up.
A class action lawsuit was filed against Dodge last month, and it's a big one. The claimants are seeking some $5 million from the company. And amazingly they have a case against Dodge. A promotional video sees CEO Tim Kuniskis state that the Durango SRT will be just a one-year model. However, the safe bet is that Dodge will somehow get itself out of the hole it has dug itself into. The sad thing for Dodge is how the lawsuit and controversy around the SUV are moving focus away from just how good the vehicle actually is, in both its 2021 and 2023 forms.
How else the Durango SRT Hellcat stands out
Whoever does manage to get their hands on the new 2023 Durango SRT will have a ton of fun. Its 0-60 mph time of just 3.5 seconds is lightning quick, as is the 11.5-second 1/4 mile time. The SRT Hellcat also sports various modes including Sport, Track, Snow, and Tow among the seven available. And if you don't want to use any of those, then drivers can customize the way their car behaves in order to create their own unique driving experience. Launch Control, when Race Mode is engaged, also ensures you can get off the line as quickly as possible should you fancy a drag race.
Thanks to Brembo's high-performance six-piston brakes, the Durango has an incredible amount of stopping power to match that output figure. With all the figures and statistics around the SUV, it's easy to see why current owners were thrilled to own something so exclusive. And equally, why they are so unhappy that the SUV is coming back.
Where Next For Dodge With The Durango
Where Dodge goes from here isn't totally clear. They will no doubt press on with the construction of the Durango SRT. Beyond that, it will fight against the lawsuit (article requires subscription) to prove that it was within its rights to go for another run of one of its recent flagships.
Taking on a big corporation like Dodge is a big task for the claimants, so they will need deep pockets themselves, a hell of a lawyer, and luck on their side to win this one. Dodge has clearly gone for another run of the SUV with the best intentions, but they were obviously not prepared for the controversy and drama they have created. Hopefully, the outcome is a positive one for everyone involved.