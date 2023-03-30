1,010-HP Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Ain't Afraid of No (Stock) Muscle Car

The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat needs more power, said absolutely no one ever, as it boasts a jaw-dropping amount without anyone messing around with its internals. However, there are a few modified copies out there, and the pictured one is part of that batch.
Images of it were shared on social media by Roadshow International earlier this week, and it is neck-snapping fast. In fact, it can mix it with the previous-generation supercar establishment as far as the zero to sixty miles an hour (0-97 kph) sprint is concerned. Dodge quotes 3.5 seconds required to deal with the acceleration, and that’s without any mods.
Curious how fast this one is? So are we, but there seems to be a typo in the social media post accompanying the images, as the tuner says 3.9 seconds from rest to 62 mph (0-100 kph). Top speed is said to have been capped at 155 mph (250 kph), and thanks to the extensive amount of work that went into it, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine now steams out 1,010 brake horsepower (1,024 ps/764 kw), according to Roadshow International, and 840 pound-feet (1,139 Nm) of torque. Mind you, that is a significant boost over the stock model’s 710 hp (720 ps/530 kW) and 645 lb-ft (875 Nm).
In addition to the jaw-dropping amount of power, which allows it to run loose with vehicles from the super segment, this Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat features additional aftermarket gizmos. The glossy red brakes, double racing stripes in black and red that span across its length, decorating the Nardo Gray body, paint protection film, smoked exterior lighting units, and privacy windows are other things that make it stand out next to the stock one. The entire body was dropped by 30 mm (1.2 in) courtesy of the suspension tune, and there is still room under the arches for the new Y-spoke alloys, signed by Forgiato, that measure 24 inches in diameter.
Opening the door of this super SUV turned hyper, which is definitely not scared of any Lamborghini Urus, Ferrari Purosangue, Bentley Bentayga Speed, or Aston Martin DBX707 that it could encounter in the open, reveals even more modifications. According to the tuner, the red leather upholstery on the seats, lower parts of the dashboard, center console, door cards, and steering wheel, with diamond quilting on the seats, was applied post-factory. The same goes for the new logos decorating the headrests and greeting users upon opening the doors via the new sills. This is where they seem to have drawn the line, as everything else appears to carry over.
Could it be for sale? Your guess is as good as ours, as they haven’t said anything about it at the time of writing. Still, if you’re interested in such a ride, then you should reach out to them to find out how much it would be.
Curious how fast this one is? So are we, but there seems to be a typo in the social media post accompanying the images, as the tuner says 3.9 seconds from rest to 62 mph (0-100 kph). Top speed is said to have been capped at 155 mph (250 kph), and thanks to the extensive amount of work that went into it, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine now steams out 1,010 brake horsepower (1,024 ps/764 kw), according to Roadshow International, and 840 pound-feet (1,139 Nm) of torque. Mind you, that is a significant boost over the stock model’s 710 hp (720 ps/530 kW) and 645 lb-ft (875 Nm).
In addition to the jaw-dropping amount of power, which allows it to run loose with vehicles from the super segment, this Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat features additional aftermarket gizmos. The glossy red brakes, double racing stripes in black and red that span across its length, decorating the Nardo Gray body, paint protection film, smoked exterior lighting units, and privacy windows are other things that make it stand out next to the stock one. The entire body was dropped by 30 mm (1.2 in) courtesy of the suspension tune, and there is still room under the arches for the new Y-spoke alloys, signed by Forgiato, that measure 24 inches in diameter.
Opening the door of this super SUV turned hyper, which is definitely not scared of any Lamborghini Urus, Ferrari Purosangue, Bentley Bentayga Speed, or Aston Martin DBX707 that it could encounter in the open, reveals even more modifications. According to the tuner, the red leather upholstery on the seats, lower parts of the dashboard, center console, door cards, and steering wheel, with diamond quilting on the seats, was applied post-factory. The same goes for the new logos decorating the headrests and greeting users upon opening the doors via the new sills. This is where they seem to have drawn the line, as everything else appears to carry over.
Could it be for sale? Your guess is as good as ours, as they haven’t said anything about it at the time of writing. Still, if you’re interested in such a ride, then you should reach out to them to find out how much it would be.