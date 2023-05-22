Quiet Please, the Venom 1000 by Hennessey Is Hunting Demons

Hennessey has brought out the beast within numerous exciting American cars. The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is on the list, with two upgrades available. One is called the Venom 1000 and the other the Venom 1200, and in both cases, the numbers in their names reference their outputs.
In the video shared at the end of this story, the Lone Star State tuner puts the spotlight on the Venom 1000. This package comprises numerous upgrades made to the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine, and the result is staggering: 1,000 hp (1,014 ps/746 kW) produced at 7,000 rpm and 850 lb-ft (1,152 Nm) of torque at 4,800 rpm.
The extra oomph from the standard car's 760 hp (771 ps/567 kW) and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) makes it as powerful as the original Bugatti Veyron. The Lone Star State tuner hasn't released the new performance numbers, but you can bet on roughly 2.5 seconds required to hit 60 mph (97 kph). The stock Shelby GT500 takes approximately three seconds for the sprint, and it can deal with the quarter mile in some 10 seconds in perfect conditions.
If you want more from your Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, you must opt for the Venom 1200 bundle. In this instance, the V8 becomes whinier thanks to even more elbow grease, kicking out 1,204 hp (1,221 ps/898 kW) at 7,600 rpm and 902 lb-ft (1,223 Nm) at 5,200 rpm. That's on E85, as the output drops to 900 hp (913 ps/671 kW) with 93 octane pump gas in the fuel tank. Mind you, that's a significant boost compared to the modern-day supercar establishment, so smoking a blue-blooded beast in a straight-line battle should be a walk in the park.
Only 66 copies of the Venom 1200 will be made as an ode to the 1966 Ford GT40. All will be offered with a one-year/12,000-mile (19,312-km) warranty, and Hennessey will take care of the installation and testing. The Venom 1000, aka the one starring in the footage shared below, comes with a 3-year/36,000-mile (57,936-km) warranty. In both cases, you are looking at dyno and road testing for up to 500 miles (805 km). The cars are decorated with dedicated logos to highlight their special nature.
How much would you have to fork out for the Venom 1000 package based on the 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500? The answer comes from Hennessey, and it is $155,000. The price includes the donor car. If you have that much money, you might as well choose the Venom 1200, which is $20,000 more. Now that we've reminded ourselves about the two mind-boggling power boosts available for the Dearborn company's range-topping version of the previous-gen muscle car, it's time to check out the lesser offering unleashed in a video signed by the tuner that is only one mouse-click away.
