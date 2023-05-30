Extra-Wet Chevy Corvette for Sale, You'll Need More Than a Towel To Resurrect It

If you're looking for that next project car, then this Chevrolet Corvette is probably not the one for you. However, if you can handle flooded vehicles and have enough money to take on such a build, you may end up owning your very own American-made blue-collar supercar for a decent sum.
How did it end up on the wet side of things, you ask? It fell victim to Hurricane Ian, hence the extra moist appearance. Between us, it looks quite good on the outside, though we reckon there are at least a few scratches to take care of. But polishing it should be the least of your concerns when it comes to this car.
A quick look on the inside shows that water got the best of it. The door cards bear the battle scars with the wet stuff, and so do the seats, dashboard panel, carpets, and everything else. Zooming in on certain images shows that it is going to need lots of tender loving care to be brought back to its original condition. Mind you, its future owner shouldn't be afraid of mold either.
Looks aside, it is unknown the type of damage left on the internals. It is impossible to tell you if it needs a new ECU to hit the road again or if the engine has to be disassembled and rebuilt. Any car that's been affected by water should have its electrical systems checked, and a complete inspection is a must. If possible, you should check out this C8 Chevy Corvette 3LT in person before making an offer, then you should, and for that, you'll have to take a trip to Clewiston, Florida. We'd recommend doing that accompanied by a mechanic who knows their way around C8 'Vettes, as the trained eye would come in handy.
The iaai listing here doesn't reveal the estimated repair cost, and it states that the dashboard is inoperable, hence the unknown mileage of this example. It also reveals another issue, and that's the missing key, though compared to the amount of work required to bring it back from the dead, it's a minor setback. You're looking at a 2021-made copy featuring a silver finish on top of the light brown leather interior that has seen better days.
A pristine C8 Corvette Stingray needs less than three seconds to accelerate to sixty miles an hour (97 kph), and it will do 194 mph (312 kph) before tapping out. The 6.2-liter V8 engine is good for up to 495 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque if you order it with the optional performance exhaust system or five hp less without it. So, does it look like your next project car?
A quick look on the inside shows that water got the best of it. The door cards bear the battle scars with the wet stuff, and so do the seats, dashboard panel, carpets, and everything else. Zooming in on certain images shows that it is going to need lots of tender loving care to be brought back to its original condition. Mind you, its future owner shouldn't be afraid of mold either.
Looks aside, it is unknown the type of damage left on the internals. It is impossible to tell you if it needs a new ECU to hit the road again or if the engine has to be disassembled and rebuilt. Any car that's been affected by water should have its electrical systems checked, and a complete inspection is a must. If possible, you should check out this C8 Chevy Corvette 3LT in person before making an offer, then you should, and for that, you'll have to take a trip to Clewiston, Florida. We'd recommend doing that accompanied by a mechanic who knows their way around C8 'Vettes, as the trained eye would come in handy.
The iaai listing here doesn't reveal the estimated repair cost, and it states that the dashboard is inoperable, hence the unknown mileage of this example. It also reveals another issue, and that's the missing key, though compared to the amount of work required to bring it back from the dead, it's a minor setback. You're looking at a 2021-made copy featuring a silver finish on top of the light brown leather interior that has seen better days.
A pristine C8 Corvette Stingray needs less than three seconds to accelerate to sixty miles an hour (97 kph), and it will do 194 mph (312 kph) before tapping out. The 6.2-liter V8 engine is good for up to 495 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque if you order it with the optional performance exhaust system or five hp less without it. So, does it look like your next project car?