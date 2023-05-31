It's Hard To Match OCD-Level Crispness on This '66 Chevy Nova SS, Fitments Are Flawless

Many auto enthusiasts agree that a vehicle's greatness can be measured by how thrilling it feels behind the wheel. But I tend to disagree. A car's greatness is best measured not only by how raucous it grips the tarmac but by the quality and design of the build. That said, love, at first sight might be a Hollywood fallacy, but when it comes to automobiles, millions have fallen head over heels for a car they've only seen but never touched. This 1966 Chevrolet Nova SS is one of those versions – watching it roll down the road fills your stomach with butterflies.

17 photos Photo: YouTube Screenshot/AutotopiaLA