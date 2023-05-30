McLaren Senna vs. LaFerrari vs. Corvette Z06 vs. Ferrari 458 Is the Drag Race of the Year

When Ferrari launched their nuclear warhead-powered hypercar ten years ago, everyone knew the Bugatti Veyron dictatorship over the automotive realm was ending. The absurdly quick LaFerrari wasn’t particularly interested in stealing the crown of the fabulous comet-on-wheels that broke the 250 mph (400+ kph) barrier. The race-tech’d prancing horse was a foreteller of things to come with the electric era.

10 photos Photo: YouTube/Drag Times