McLaren Senna vs. LaFerrari vs. Corvette Z06 vs. Ferrari 458 Is the Drag Race of the Year

A decade after its introduction, the Ferrari The Ferrari – this is not a typing hiccup, that’s the car’s name: LaFerrari in Italian is TheFerrari – is barely noticed among the myriad of impossibly fast machines. The trumpet of the age of outrageous speed was a brief call, and it is lost in history.As such, the venerable machine isn’t a regular at social gatherings that end up in high-revving waltzes across a quarter-mile dance battle. But when it honors such a party, it stars, and the event becomes a “LaFerrari and some other cars” type.This is one of those blue moons when one of the 499 LaFerrari hypercars existing on Planet Piston revs up its V12 and goes head-to-head against the best sportscar ever to come from America. A Corvette Z06 of the latest generation, the magnificent machine that owns so much to Ferrari.Isn’t it ironic that the best American sportscar became a supercar in its own right after receiving a Ferrari transplant? The 5.5-liter V8 that can spin 143 times every second when pushed to the limit is a Detroit interpretation of Italian flat plane crankshaft magic.Brooks Weisblat from the YouTube channel Drag Times visited the Triple F Collection gang, and they staged several out-of-this-world races between a La Ferrari, a C8 Z06, a Ferrari 458 , and a McLaren Senna.For the warm-up, the 458 – the model that served as the V8 muse of speed for Chevrolet’s greatest Corvette to date – gets a taste of American speed. While the Ferrari is a bit dated – the Italia came out in 2009 – the Z06 is so fresh it barely shed its break-in skin. Brooks Weisblat took delivery of his Z06 Corvette 500 miles before this drag racing shoot-out, so his new car is ready to rock.However, this drag strip doesn’t have a tree or a speed trap , so the runs are judged by who gets across the finish line first. And the age difference is immediately apparent – the Corvette leaves the 458 for dead. Even when the Ferrari gets the hit, it still can’t give the Chevy a run for its money – the beautifully-engineered American is too much.Little surprise here: the European has a smaller engine (4.5 liters versus 5.5 in the Corvette ), less power, less torque, and one less gear in the transmission. Its 562-hp output is more than 100 hp short of what the ‘Vette has in hand (670 hp), and 398 lb-ft (540 Nm) isn’t impressing anyone in 2023. Particularly not a 460-lb-ft (624 Nm) Z06 equipped with a dual-clutch eight-speed automatic.Things take a turn for the Ferrari worse when the naturally aspirated, all-combustion Chevy manages a jaw-dropping draw against the 950-hybrid-horsepower (963 PS) hypercar. However, something must have gone terribly wrong in the driver’s compartment because the LaFerrari launched catastrophically slow, despite its 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) total torque.The assumption becomes a certainty in the following two rounds when the LaFerrari destroys the Corvette like there’s no second coming of a combustion-redeeming lord and savior. But, because there is a nemesis for everyone in this world, Brooks and the Triple F Collection also held a duel between the fastest Ferrari ever and one of the most iconic McLarens ever made: the Senna, the Ultimate Series archangel.The two cars weigh the same – 3.020 lbs (1,373 kg) – but the Senna only has a four-liter twin-turbo V8, sending 789 hp (800 PS) to the rear wheels. Watch the second video to see what happened to the overly confident Prancing Horse. I'll just say this: the British car bearing the Brazilian legendary name came second to last.