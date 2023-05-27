Ferrari SF90 Drags Porsche 911 Turbo S and Tesla Model S Plaid, Barely Saves Some Honor

Drag racing has been used to settle debates in the car community since time immemorial. And it has been doing so while also bringing countless smiles to people's faces. But nowadays, it's become all about whether whatever car someone likes can beat a Tesla, which is exactly what we're looking at now, as a Model S Plaid drags a Ferrari SF90 and a Porsche 911 Turbo S.
Before moving any further, let's all agree that regardless of personal preference, all of these cars are ludicrously fast and that each has its unique appeal. Enthusiasts often see Porsche as the holy grail of driving pleasure, with 911 being considered a true driver's car and a track-day weapon.
The Ferrari SF90 just mixes that with a bit of Italian panache. It's more dramatic, more luxurious, and definitely sexier looking, all of which are design features that made petrolheads fall in love with the Italian automotive industry. The cars hailing from there seem to be inspired by the artistic soul and passion that's intertwined with Italian history (and I'll remember to put two pounds into James May's Italian car cliché swear box).
On the other hand, the Tesla is far more austere, almost sterile in its design, with the cockpit mostly comprising just a huge display, which is partly a byproduct of evolving with the modern times. It's built around the concept that form follows function, without much thought to exterior looks and curves, as aerodynamic efficiency is paramount.
But that's enough discussing semantics; we're here to see them race each other. On paper, this should be a foregone conclusion, as the 1,020 hp (1,033 ps) and 1,047 lb-ft (1420 Nm) of electric grunt can't really be challenged. But the Ferrari has its own electric secrets too, three to be precise. The 4-liter twin turbo V8 is paired with two electric motors up front and one in the back for a total output of 986 hp (1,000 ps) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque.
The 911 Turbo S is at a power disadvantage here, with only 641 hp (650 ps) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. But we all know the Porsche 911 Turbo S can demolish cars that have more power than it, so it will be interesting to see how it manages in this race.
The short answer is that it doesn't at all. Both the Ferrari and the Tesla gap it as if it was standing still, making this a two-horse race. And the first run surprisingly goes the way of the SF90, which manages to beat the Model S Plaid to the line, albeit barely.
The second run, on the other hand, is a complete flop on the part of the Ferrari, struggling for traction off the line and coming in last. That meant the scores were even, with Tesla securing the victory and taking it to a best of three, which it won, completing the line in 9.7 seconds while the Ferrari took 9.9 and the Porsche took third place with a time of 10.3 seconds.
With the Tesla winning the drag race, it's onto the rolling race. This is where the SF90 is supposed to shine, right? Well, it didn't, once again getting beat by the Tesla. But regardless of the results, the petrolheads among us who've experienced both Teslas and powerful sports cars would still probably choose the latter, and I salute that.
