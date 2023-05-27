Ferrari SF90 Drags Porsche 911 Turbo S and Tesla Model S Plaid, Barely Saves Some Honor

Drag racing has been used to settle debates in the car community since time immemorial. And it has been doing so while also bringing countless smiles to people's faces. But nowadays, it's become all about whether whatever car someone likes can beat a Tesla, which is exactly what we're looking at now, as a Model S Plaid drags a Ferrari SF90 and a Porsche 911 Turbo S.

14 photos Photo: YouTube / Carwow