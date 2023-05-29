Tesla Model 3 Drags G82 BMW M4, Competition Is for ICE vs. EV Ugly Ducklings

Curiously, no one would say that Tesla and BMW are currently two of the world's most 'beautiful' auto brands. And that is for good reasons – like the XM 'warthog' or the bulky-hunchback Model Y, for example.
Of course, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, so we will not hold a grudge against anyone who thinks better of any of them. But the coincidence of people hating the design of various BMW or Tesla models is a bit high to discard without a second thought. Sure, hate is maybe a strong word – even when it comes to quirky or audacious (depending on your POV) models like the BMW M2, M3/M4, X2, X7 LCI, 7 Series plus i7, the new 5 Series and i5, or the iX and flagship XM Label Red. Oh, and not to mention the Model Y and Model X.
As it turns out, the only ones usually not associated with the ugly duckling story are Tesla's Model 3 and Model S sedans – but we heard the former might join the unwanted pack if 'Project Highland' turns out to be true. Anyway, as far as the BMW M4 series is concerned, it is an acquired taste, for sure. As such, maybe it's not wise to get your car dressed in white to attempt subtlety. Such was the case with the M4 seen in the video embedded below, which failed to achieve anonymity because of some neat all-black M Performance Parts and the desire to stand out in the quarter-mile dragstrip crowd.
Well, the videographer behind the Wheels Plus channel on YouTube is a major fan of 'Thunder Mountain' - aka the Bandimere Speedway quarter-mile dragstrip in Colorado, and that is where we saw this import sports car trying to brawl not just with a local American foe but also a representative of the new school of EV prowess. The equally white Tesla Model 3 does not look much more stylish when the two can be compared side-by-side, so the beauty contest is something you might want to avoid with these rivals.
On the other hand, ducking it out at the green light is something else entirely – even if the M4 sounds miles better than the Model 3, even at that high altitude. Anyway, forced induction tends to help with the lack of oxygen, so we had high hopes this would be a balanced skirmish. Well, it would have been if not for the Tesla driver's quick reaction times, which ultimately gave it the edge as far as the track's lights are concerned, if not by anything else. Well, if you want a fully ICE-powered brawl, do take a look at the second video embedded below from Demonology, too!
