Lotus Envya Thrashed at the Nurburgring, Locks Wheel While Hunting Apexes

Having stepped into the electric crossover game with the Eletre last year, Lotus is now planning a zero-emission business sedan. You're looking at the Type 133, expected to be christened the Envya, which has been snapped doing rounds at the Nurburgring recently.
The tire-shredding session proved that the testing and fine-tuning phase of the car is almost over. Nevertheless, the wraps are still in place, and they covered the entire exterior design of this prototype, bar the windows, and lighting units.
Speaking of the lights, we can see a split arrangement up front, as well as a pointy nose and a central air intake. The front hood has a clean design, and further back, it sports cameras instead of the traditional side mirrors and what looks like a lidar sensor above the front windscreen. The roof is slightly arched towards the rear, and we can see that the car has flush-mounted door handles and taillights similar to those of its crossover sibling.
On the inside, the Lotus Envya (name unconfirmed) should feature seating for four and five, as it will reportedly launch in two configurations. We still haven't seen the interior of the car, but it will probably have many things in common with the Eletre. Stuff such as the infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, and maybe most buttons and knobs could be identical. Another thing that might be the same is the safety gear. The alleged Level 3 semi-autonomous driving system might be one of the highlights.
The similarities between the two vehicles could continue to the firepower, as it might share its bi-motor setup with the all-quiet crossover. The model has 603 hp and 524 lb-ft (710 Nm) of torque combined, for a 0 to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kph) in 4.5 seconds. With the Envya being lighter, the sprint time could drop to under four seconds. If that doesn't seem sporty enough, then you should wait for the alleged Envya R, which is believed to boast in excess of 900 horsepower combined, as this is understood to be the range-topping member of the family.
Lotus' upcoming Envya will have to be very good if it wants to steal some customers from cars such as the Tesla Model S. It will also go against the likes of the BMW i5, Audi e-tron GT, Mercedes EQE, and Porsche Taycan. And while the supposed top-of-the-line grade won't be punchy enough to pose a threat to the Plaid variant of the Model S, it will still be enough to beat supercars in a straight-line battle. Full details about the Type 133 will be released later this year during the grand unveiling. Production is expected to commence in 2024, and deliveries will probably start shortly after.
