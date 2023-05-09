Volvo Goes Small With New Entry-Level Electric Crossover, EX30 Teased Prior to June Debut

Volvo has set the stage for the presentation of the EX30, aka their smallest and most affordable electric crossover yet. Initial data claimed that it was supposed to premiere on June 15, but the latest information released by the Swedish brand reveals that it will debut one week earlier, on the 7th, at 13:30 CEST (7:30 AM ET).
The unveiling date of the Volvo EX30 will also coincide with the opening of the order books in selected markets that the automaker has yet to detail. Pricing, availability, and other details will be announced in due course. In the meantime, though, we can briefly talk about the design of the car, which was partially previewed in a short teaser video accompanying the announcement.
To absolutely no one's surprise, it will look similar to some of the brand's bigger high-riders, with a familiar overall shape featuring lots of sharp lines and the occasional curves here and there. The clip embedded at the bottom of this story partially reveals a futuristic lighting signature up front and the company's typical vertical taillights mounted on each side of the tailgate at the rear.
Chances are it will sport recycled materials in the cabin, as these have become the norm for most zero-emission crossovers (and not only) these days, further emphasizing their green nature. The cockpit has yet to open up to the camera. Still, we expect it to host a generously sized infotainment system in the middle of the dashboard, with lesser models probably getting smaller screens and the usual digital dials behind the steering wheel.
Speaking to certain outlets late last year, CEO Jim Rowan said that it will offer "top safety equipment," something expected from a modern-day ride that bears the signature of Volvo. The head honcho also spoke of "high quality" materials, "a fantastic ride," and a "decent range." Nothing is known officially about the construction, but it could be based on the same platform underpinning the smart #1 that has a similar footprint, namely Geely’s SEA (Sustainable Experience Architecture). It is understood to launch with different battery packs, and production will take place in China.
Due to its small size, which will place it under the slightly larger XC40 in Volvo's crossover family, the upcoming EX30 will be the auto marque's most affordable electric vehicle. Thus, it will target a younger audience, or that's the plan anyway, as Volvo hopes to attract new buyers to the brand. The EX30 will represent another step into the inevitable electric future of Volvo, as the plan is to go EV-only worldwide by the end of the decade. We will learn everything there is to know about it when it premieres in less than a month from today.
