New Volvo EX90 Makes U.S. Debut at CES 2023, First Deliveries Scheduled for Early 2024

Volvo couldn’t have picked a better event than the Consumer Electronics Show for the U.S. debut of its most technologically advanced series-production car yet. The all-electric sibling of the XC90 is available to pre-order stateside, although prospective customers have to wait until the upcoming fall to configure their vehicles. The most basic of specifications will be priced at under $80,000 according to the Swedish automaker, which also highlights early 2024 as the tentative start of U.S. deliveries.

14 photos