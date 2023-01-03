New Volvo EX90 Makes U.S. Debut at CES 2023, First Deliveries Scheduled for Early 2024

Volvo couldn’t have picked a better event than the Consumer Electronics Show for the U.S. debut of its most technologically advanced series-production car yet. The all-electric sibling of the XC90 is available to pre-order stateside, although prospective customers have to wait until the upcoming fall to configure their vehicles. The most basic of specifications will be priced at under $80,000 according to the Swedish automaker, which also highlights early 2024 as the tentative start of U.S. deliveries.
The pre-order system requires prospective customers to pony up $500 refundable deposit. Volvo hasn’t detailed the base specification yet, but we do know a few key standard features. The list kicks off with three-row seating. The EX90 has the same wheelbase as the XC90 (make that 117.5 inches or 2,984 millimeters if you prefer the metric system), but its roofline is noticeably lower. The overall length is different as well, with Volvo quoting 198.3 versus 195 inches (5,037 versus 4,953 millimeters).
While on the subject of all things quantifiable, the Gothenburg-based automaker controlled by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. says that 4.7 seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) are possible. Digging a little deeper into the specifications sheet, this estimate applies to the Twin Motor Performance variant. The Twin Motor, on the other hand, needs 5.7 seconds to reach that speed. Volvo further promises 496 and 402 horsepower, respectively. In terms of peak torque, the numbers you’re looking for are 671 and 568 pound-feet (910 and 770 Nm) at full throttle.
It's not exactly a performance-oriented SUV, but it’s no slouch either, and that’s fine because Volvo has the Polestar go-faster division for that kind of stuff. Both variants use a lithium-ion battery supplied by CATL with a usable capacity of 107 kWh and a gross capacity of 111 kWh. Replenishable from a DC fast charger from 10 to 80 percent in 30 minutes, the lithium-ion pack offers a driving range of 300 miles (483 kilometers).
It should be mentioned that all of these figures are preliminary as per the fine print on Volvo’s website. The EX90 further sweetens the deal with one-pedal drive, lidar technology that makes the EX90 the safest Volvo yet, and an optional 3D surround sound system from Bowers & Wilkins.
The landing page for the U.S.-spec EX90 also lists a grand total of seven exterior finishes, beginning with Crystal White and Onyx Black. The remainder consists of Sand Dune, Platinum Gray spelled Grey as if Volvo were British, Denim Blue, Silver Dawn, and Vapor Gray spelled Vapour Grey. Google services are enabled through the Digital services package, which said services free for four years. Once this period ends, yet-to-be-specified terms and fees will apply. Very EA Sports of Volvo, isn’t it?
