HEMI for the Win: Challenger Hellcat Gives Rivian the Drag of Shame at Mile-High City

This Mopar Challenger Hellcat would fully deserve its standing ovation for giving this Rivian pick-up a two-round quarter-mile battering. The Dodge saves the internal combustion honor and keeps crank addiction alive. Still, we all know that’s the swansong that fades out with every battery-depending contraption that hatches from the electron-adoring realms.
These Dodge and Rivian have little in common – four wheels and a yellow livery are the most obvious features shared bwtween them. This race is one of those rare events in which a Challenger is the featherweight contender. Little wonder - the battery-ladden Rivian outweighs the not-so-slim Dodge by 50%.
The muscle car’s body mass index is around 4,200 lbs (some 1.9 tons). In comparison, the electric utilitarian puts 7,000 lbs. (3.2 tons) on the ground. However, the truck has the (theoretical) electric advantage – although, in this event, it appears that the Rivian is the lazy-trim model, judging by its trap speed and quarter-mile score.
The Hellcat did get the start perfect on both rounds, while the big truck left with just enough delay to take away any chances of catching up with the opponent. Nonetheless, with an aerodynamic rating of a fridge and inertia pulling it back hard, the Rivian crossed the line in the high 11s (11.78 seconds at almost 111 mph/177 kph).
Only the four-motor version of the pick-up truck is above the Hellcat’s specs, with 908 lb-ft and 835 hp (1,231 Nm and 847 PS). That configuration slingshots the massive vehicle to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.0 seconds, in the same range as Satan’s Mopar feline.
But this Rivian in the video is probably the low-spec’d variant, with just 600 lb-ft and just as many horsepowers (814 Nm / 608 PS). Also, note that the dragstrip – the famous Thunder Mountain in Denver, Colorado – is altitudinally against internal combustion. At 5,800 feet above sea level (1,767 meters), the supercharger on that HEMI must be doing double overtime to get enough oxygen into the heads.
The Dodge beat it to the line by seven-tenths (11.07 seconds), but it flew across the trap at 128.65 mph (206 kph). No wonder: the third-generation HEMI outputs 707 supercharged horses (717 PS) and 650 lb-ft of torque (881 Nm) from the 6.2-liter displacement. That internal combustion fire(power) outguns two of three powertrain options from Rivian.
On the other hand, the electric truck has no such power issues – electric motors work just as well at sea level as they do in a perfect vacuum – and the thin air is twice beneficial for the boxy truck. First, because it puts up less resistance and is less dense, and second, the downforce generated by the Challenger’s aerodynamic elements is correspondingly decreased. All the more reasons to appreciate the performance of this soon-to-be history automobile and its old-school sparkling performance at the Bandimere Speedway.