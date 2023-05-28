The 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Sounds Exceptionally Good, Just Take a Listen

Ford gave up on sedans and hatchbacks, but not on the iconic Mustang! Hallelujah! Battery-electric vehicles seem to have become the bread and butter of most automakers, but the ol' trusty V8 is still alive and kicking. This one just happens to have a great car built around it, and we should celebrate it. For starters, let's just hear it out.

6 photos Photo: Tedward on YouTube / autoevolution edit