The 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Sounds Exceptionally Good, Just Take a Listen

Ford gave up on sedans and hatchbacks, but not on the iconic Mustang! Hallelujah! Battery-electric vehicles seem to have become the bread and butter of most automakers, but the ol' trusty V8 is still alive and kicking. This one just happens to have a great car built around it, and we should celebrate it. For starters, let's just hear it out.
The fact that the Tesla Model Y is the world's bestselling car reveals something journalists have constantly been babbling about – people simply like crossovers. Sporty cars are trendy only when they come from a premium or luxury brand or are iconic by themselves, so hot hatchbacks and feisty sedans are nearly a thing of the past. Add total electrification into the mix, and it's easy to see why carmakers are cutting costs to invest in new platforms, battery-making, and advanced software.
But there's still some time left before everyone needs electrons to move around. Until then, the internal combustion engine can still shine if allowed to. Thankfully, Ford made some calculations and figured it did not have to put the eight-cylinder engine in a museum.
Besides the bombastic F-150 Raptor R, the upcoming 2024 Mustang Dark Horse – the only member left in the "family of Ford cars" – is set to fuse the bold exterior identity of the seventh generation with an updated interior and a roaring V8.
The automaker has recently started giving an exclusive taste to some people. However, nobody has had the chance to drive it adequately for now. Giving it the beans on a track or putting the pedal to the metal on a bendy road remain activities reserved for a later date.
But some early units are popping up in the real world, and a couple of lucky people are finding out first-hand if the all-new Mustang is worthy of your love and hard-earned cash.
In a recent video published on YouTube, one V8-powered Mustang reveals that it has a fantastic soundtrack to share with bystanders. However, the most remarkable thing about it might not be the engine but the handbrake. It's still electronic, even though it is presented with a handle instead of a button. But when the driver activates Drift Mode, the rear can be locked up using the handbrake.
At the end of the day, one thing matters most: the poignant rumble of the Coyote power unit hiding under the hood. It works with the exhaust system to provide burbles, pops, and, most importantly, the feeling that you control a monster. This iconic two-door sedan will make you feel responsible for your action first, then entertain your wildest motoring thoughts.
The mighty Ford Mustang lives on, and the seventh generation might be the one that will remain in the history books as a legend. Time will tell. Now, enjoy the soundtrack.
