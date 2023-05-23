Ford Offers More Details on Its Three-Row Explorer-Like Electric SUV Coming in 2025

On Capital Markets Day, Ford offered more details on its EV plans, including a new three-row electric SUV it will launch in 2025 in North America. Despite some confusion during the presentation, the new SUV is the Explorer BEV Ford intends to start building in its Oakville, Ontario, plant in Canada.
Ford has ambitious EV plans, as it aims at surpassing Tesla in the US market. The Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 Lightning have provided Ford with a stepping stone toward achieving that goal, but they weren't designed for the long run. The Blue Oval loses a lot of money for every EV it sells, so it needs more efficient production techniques and new electric models to become profitable. That's why the F-150 Lightning will be replaced in 2025 with another full-size electric truck built for efficiency on a new, dedicated platform.
The Mustang Mach-E soldiers on until 2026, when it will also be replaced by a better version. It will use an evolution of the current GE1 platform, dubbed GE2.1, but it will not be the first model using the new architecture. Instead, Ford will launch the electric versions of the Explorer and Lincoln Aviator on GE2.1 in 2025. Both models will be built in Oakville, although initial rumors indicated they would roll off the production line of Ford's Cuautitlan plant in Mexico. It appears the Mustang Mach-E will need the entire production capacity in Mexico, especially as Ford also plans a coupe-SUV version for the second-generation model.
During the Capital Markets Day event, Doug Field, Ford's Chief Officer of EVs and Digital Systems, confused the attendants by likening the upcoming three-row family SUV to an Expedition. Still, things became clear that the new model is the Explorer BEV Ford plans to produce in Canada from 2025. Ford did not confirm it would be named Explorer, and it's very likely it would pick another name. After all, the Explorer EV Ford launched in Europe is much smaller, sharing the MEB architecture with the Volkswagen ID.4. Unless Ford has no plans to sell the MEB-based Explorer EV in North America, it would be confusing to use the same name for its three-row SUV.
Like the current Explorer, the upcoming family EV will play in the mid-size SUV segment. Ford promises a spacious cabin and up to 350 miles (560 km) of range, or 300 miles (480 km) when cruising at 75 mph (120 kph). Ford aims for extreme efficiency thanks to better aerodynamics, reduced tire rolling resistance, and improved drive units.
The carmaker also revealed that the battery capacity would be slightly larger than the one in the Mustang Mach-E, which means it could have around 100 kWh. Although no technical specifications were revealed, the new SUV will offer a fast-charging option. Field mentioned that the upcoming three-row EV would be able to recover 150 miles of range in less than 10 minutes.
Doug Field sharing some new details on Ford EVs.— Michael Martinez (@MikeMartinez_AN) May 22, 2023
Says a 3-row family SUV is coming in 2025 with a 350-mile range. He likened it to an Expedition. pic.twitter.com/FixnHKIj2Y
Field mentioned Expedition in his presentation, but this appears to be the “Explorer-sized EV” I’ve been writing about the past few years that will be built in Oakville (was previously planned for Mexico). https://t.co/XT4ockFFWj— Michael Martinez (@MikeMartinez_AN) May 22, 2023