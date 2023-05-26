Ford Might Have Quietly Dropped a Teaser for the Next-Generation CarPlay

Apple's new-generation CarPlay is expected to debut later this year on 2024 models, but so far, the Cupertino-based tech giant has been trying to stick with its CIA-like secrecy that keeps big projects away from our eyes and ears.
After the unveiling at last year's iPhone 14 launch event, the new-generation CarPlay became a mystery, with Apple avoiding spilling the beans on the project.
And yet, it looks like Ford might have dropped a teaser of the upcoming CarPlay makeover, as the 2024 Nautilus looks a lot like the refresh that Apple already presented in 2022.
Announced a few weeks ago, the new Lincoln comes with all the bells and whistles Ford can offer now. But at the same time, it also sports a refreshed interior that seems to be focused almost entirely on technology.
The dominant component in the cabin is the screen, which takes over nearly the entire dashboard. The instrument cluster is digital, and the screen expands to the passenger side as well. In front of the dashboard, the Nautilus comes with a secondary display that looks like a regular screen, similar to what we already have in most cars today.
There's absolutely no doubt that the Nautilus interior closely resembles the new-generation CarPlay announced by Apple last year.
Sure enough, expanding the available screen estate and adopting a digital instrument cluster is something that more and more companies do, but on the other hand, the approach looks a lot like CarPlay.
There's one thing that everybody should know, though. Apple will allow carmakers to tweak the appearance of the new-generation CarPlay, so in theory, the interface might look a little bit different from what we're typically used to. As such, despite running on the same CarPlay system, the experience in a car could be different from another model using the same platform.
On the other hand, I am absolutely certain that Apple will still limit the available options on this front in such a way that it'd still be obvious a certain model runs CarPlay. It's something that Apple could want to do specifically to distinguish CarPlay from other infotainment systems, eventually turning its platform into a selling point for new cars.
Getting back to the Nautilus, the new infotainment system uses all displays in the car, just like the new-generation CarPlay. You'll get what looks a lot like widgets, something that the upgraded CarPlay will also feature.
The smaller screen on the dashboard appears to run CarPlay as well. The interface seems to reveal the CarPlay Dashboard, a feature that allows users to run multiple apps side-by-side in cards. The largest card is the navigation app – in this case, the app running on the screen appears to be Apple Maps.
As others have observed, the wrap-around screen also relies on a layout that reminds of the new CarPlay. The digital instrument cluster includes navigation information, whereas the passenger side displays additional details, such as weather data and calendar entries.
General Motors, for example, doesn't seem to be interested in CarPlay, and for Apple, this is quite a big hit. The carmaker will install Android Automotive into all its future EVs, and given it plans to switch to zero-emission vehicles entirely by 2035, GM's future seems to be built around Google's operating system. What's more, GM will block phone projection in its cars, so not even the current version of CarPlay will be supported.
Apple is about to embark on a very risky adventure with the new-generation CarPlay, especially because more and more carmakers see the tech giant as a potential competitor in the automotive world. Apple is working on an in-house vehicle that could see the daylight at some point in 2025, and if everything goes right, the model will debut with self-driving capabilities from the very beginning. If it doesn't, the first-generation Apple Car could use a more conventional approach, with autonomous driving offered on certain roads, such as highways.
Apple has so far remained tight-lipped on the Apple Car strategy, but expect more information in 2024 at the earliest. The new-generation CarPlay could make a new public appearance next week at Apple's developer conference, while the full launch should take place in the fall alongside the new-generation iPhone.
And yet, it looks like Ford might have dropped a teaser of the upcoming CarPlay makeover, as the 2024 Nautilus looks a lot like the refresh that Apple already presented in 2022.
Announced a few weeks ago, the new Lincoln comes with all the bells and whistles Ford can offer now. But at the same time, it also sports a refreshed interior that seems to be focused almost entirely on technology.
The dominant component in the cabin is the screen, which takes over nearly the entire dashboard. The instrument cluster is digital, and the screen expands to the passenger side as well. In front of the dashboard, the Nautilus comes with a secondary display that looks like a regular screen, similar to what we already have in most cars today.
There's absolutely no doubt that the Nautilus interior closely resembles the new-generation CarPlay announced by Apple last year.
Sure enough, expanding the available screen estate and adopting a digital instrument cluster is something that more and more companies do, but on the other hand, the approach looks a lot like CarPlay.
There's one thing that everybody should know, though. Apple will allow carmakers to tweak the appearance of the new-generation CarPlay, so in theory, the interface might look a little bit different from what we're typically used to. As such, despite running on the same CarPlay system, the experience in a car could be different from another model using the same platform.
Google uses the same strategy for Android Automotive. The operating system can be installed and customized according to each carmaker's expectations, as Google wants to provide companies with the necessary means to preserve their brand identity. This makes perfect sense, so Apple wants to follow in Google's footsteps and give companies the necessary controls over the CarPlay UI.
On the other hand, I am absolutely certain that Apple will still limit the available options on this front in such a way that it'd still be obvious a certain model runs CarPlay. It's something that Apple could want to do specifically to distinguish CarPlay from other infotainment systems, eventually turning its platform into a selling point for new cars.
Getting back to the Nautilus, the new infotainment system uses all displays in the car, just like the new-generation CarPlay. You'll get what looks a lot like widgets, something that the upgraded CarPlay will also feature.
The smaller screen on the dashboard appears to run CarPlay as well. The interface seems to reveal the CarPlay Dashboard, a feature that allows users to run multiple apps side-by-side in cards. The largest card is the navigation app – in this case, the app running on the screen appears to be Apple Maps.
As others have observed, the wrap-around screen also relies on a layout that reminds of the new CarPlay. The digital instrument cluster includes navigation information, whereas the passenger side displays additional details, such as weather data and calendar entries.
Ford is expected to be one of the first Apple partners for the new-generation CarPlay, though it remains to be seen how many carmakers would join this new push. Apple needs the automotive market to support this push, especially as the competition in this market is becoming fiercer.
General Motors, for example, doesn't seem to be interested in CarPlay, and for Apple, this is quite a big hit. The carmaker will install Android Automotive into all its future EVs, and given it plans to switch to zero-emission vehicles entirely by 2035, GM's future seems to be built around Google's operating system. What's more, GM will block phone projection in its cars, so not even the current version of CarPlay will be supported.
Apple is about to embark on a very risky adventure with the new-generation CarPlay, especially because more and more carmakers see the tech giant as a potential competitor in the automotive world. Apple is working on an in-house vehicle that could see the daylight at some point in 2025, and if everything goes right, the model will debut with self-driving capabilities from the very beginning. If it doesn't, the first-generation Apple Car could use a more conventional approach, with autonomous driving offered on certain roads, such as highways.
Apple has so far remained tight-lipped on the Apple Car strategy, but expect more information in 2024 at the earliest. The new-generation CarPlay could make a new public appearance next week at Apple's developer conference, while the full launch should take place in the fall alongside the new-generation iPhone.