This $3.7 Million Bentley Is the First Car Entered in the First-Ever Le Mans 24 Hours Race

Walter Owen Bentley founded a carmaking company in 1919. Still, the newly-born marque took a year to test its first engine – the legendary 3 Litre – and the first Bentley automobile was sold in September 1921. Named – relatively straightforward – the Bentley 3 Litre Sport, the car was a successful model in the first decade of the company’s history.

