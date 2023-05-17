2024 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition Previewed, Will Launch July 6

Chevrolet redesigned the Colorado for 2023, and so did General Motors brand GMC with the Canyon. The Colorado's most off-road trim level is the ZR2, but come May 31, the ZR2 Bison will improve on the ZR2 with extra off-road goodies.
Said goodies come primarily from a company dubbed American Expedition Vehicles. Black-painted wheels mounted with 35-inch rubber boots open the list of improvements, and the ZR2 Bison also boasts a 5-inch lift.
Chevy teased its most capable midsizer clad in camouflage, although said camouflage doesn't cover the steel rear bumper and beefier underbody armor. The front bumper integrates a winch provision and two red tow hooks, because why not?
Lo and behold, GMC has two red tow hooks and a winch provision in the offing for the Canyon AT4X AEV as well. The design teaser shows much of the 2024 model's underbody, including the drive shaft and Multimatic DSSV dampers.
Tire dimensions and the 5-inch lift appear to carry over as well. Based on this pic alone, you know that GMC means a whole lotta business even though the Canyon AT4X AEV has a technically similar relative in the Colorado ZR2 Bison.
That, however, is General Motors' way of doing trucks. With two brands compared to one for the Ford Motor Company and Stellantis' Ram, the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit perfectly understands that there is strength in numbers.
Speaking of numbers, care to guess how much this fellow is going to cost? We're betting two bucks that it'll be pricier than the Colorado ZR2 Bison, although we don't have any idea in regard to how much. For reference, the AT4X retails at $56,995 versus $48,295 for the Colorado ZR2. The Bison/AEV package easily adds $5,000 – if not more – which means that we're in for two ridiculously expensive off-roaders.
Based on the 31XX-2 platform derived from the previous gen's 31XX, the Canyon AT4X AEV features an eight-speed automatic (Hydra-Matic 8Lxx series) and the high-output version of the L3B four-cylinder turbo. The 2.7-liter engine produces 310 horsepower at 5,600 revolutions per minute and 430 pound-feet (583 Nm) at 3,000 revolutions per minute. By comparison, the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 of the 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor belts out 405 ponies and similar torque.
The Instagram post attached below reads that we're dealing with a pre-production truck fitted with available accessories. The fine print also states late 2023 availability, which means that GMC dealers nationwide will receive it for MY24.
In addition to the Ranger Raptor, the mid-size truck segment also prepares to welcome another off-road brute in the form of the 2024 model year Tacoma TRD Pro. Based on the TNGA-F platform of the full-size Tundra, the Tacoma TRD Pro has been teased – time and again – with hybrid muscle. It remains to be seen, however, if the internal combustion part of said powertrain is a 2.4L turbo I4 or a 3.4L twin-turbo V6.
