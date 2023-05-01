2024 GMC Sierra HD AT4X Revealed, AEV Edition Offers More Off-Road Capability

Last month, the Chevrolet division revealed its first-ever Silverado HD with proper off-road chops. Despite their Multimatic Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve dampers, the ZR2 and ZR2 Bison aren’t one-trick ponies. General Motors engineered them for towing as well, and the same applies to their GMC counterparts.
Enter the Sierra HD AT4X and beefed-up AEV Edition, which offer the most trailering technology in the heavy-duty truck segment. More luxurious than Chevrolet's Silverado HD ZR2 and ZR2 Bison, the newcomers will arrive at dealers for the 2024 model year with a 1.5-inch (38-millimeter) suspension lift.
DSSV shock absorbers are featured as well, along with an e-locking rear differential, Obsidian Rush interior detailing, full-grain leather on the seats, massing for the front seats, and 35-inch rubber boots from Goodyear. Said tires measure 305/70 by 18 inches.
Equipped with torsion-bar independent front suspension and semi-elliptic springs out back, the AT4X and American Expedition Vehicles-enhanced variant come solely as crew cabs with the standard-length bed. The front underbody is protected by an aluminum skid plate, whereas the transfer case is complemented by a steel skid plate. The AEV Edition improves on the aforementioned with steel bumpers fore and aft, heavier-duty skid plates, unique wheels (also 18s), unique badging, and fancier interior trim.
Coming to retailers in the fall of 2023, both of them rely on a 10-speed automatic transmission. Although marketed under the Allison moniker, don't be fooled by General Motors. The torque-converter automatic in question is a GM design with Allison branding. For a true Allison, you'll have to upgrade to the Silverado 4500 HD or higher. There is no Sierra 4500 HD to speak of at the present moment. Another way of telling an Allison-designed tranny from a GM unit is the number of forward ratios, namely six rather than ten.
That being clarified, what kind of engines are in the offing? For starters, a direct-injected small block. Codenamed L8T, this powerplant is the sole gen-five small block with a cast-iron block. It also makes do without a stop-start system and cylinder deactivation.
Capable of running on E85, the free-breathing V8 produces 401 horsepower at 5,200 revolutions per minute and 464 pound-feet (629 Nm) of torque on regular unleaded. If towing is high on your list of priorities, then prepare to spend extra on the Duramax turbo diesel V8. Pricing isn't available at the moment of writing, though, but we do know that the 6.6-liter mill cranks out 470 horsepower at 2,800 spinnies. A whopping 975 pound-feet (1,322 Nm) of torque are delivered at 1,600 rpm, which sadly isn't enough to challenge Ford's Power Stroke or the Cummins turbo diesel engine available in Ram's heavy-duty trucks.
Prospective customers are further presented with something new for the GMC Sierra HD in the form of a dedicated Off-Road Mode. In addition to anti-lock brakes, traction control, and stability control calibrations, this driving mode is also designed to alter the throttle progression and tranny's shifts for improved control off the beaten path. On that note, who's looking forward to seeing what the AT4X and its AEV brother can do on Hell's Revenge in Utah?
DSSV shock absorbers are featured as well, along with an e-locking rear differential, Obsidian Rush interior detailing, full-grain leather on the seats, massing for the front seats, and 35-inch rubber boots from Goodyear. Said tires measure 305/70 by 18 inches.
Equipped with torsion-bar independent front suspension and semi-elliptic springs out back, the AT4X and American Expedition Vehicles-enhanced variant come solely as crew cabs with the standard-length bed. The front underbody is protected by an aluminum skid plate, whereas the transfer case is complemented by a steel skid plate. The AEV Edition improves on the aforementioned with steel bumpers fore and aft, heavier-duty skid plates, unique wheels (also 18s), unique badging, and fancier interior trim.
Coming to retailers in the fall of 2023, both of them rely on a 10-speed automatic transmission. Although marketed under the Allison moniker, don't be fooled by General Motors. The torque-converter automatic in question is a GM design with Allison branding. For a true Allison, you'll have to upgrade to the Silverado 4500 HD or higher. There is no Sierra 4500 HD to speak of at the present moment. Another way of telling an Allison-designed tranny from a GM unit is the number of forward ratios, namely six rather than ten.
That being clarified, what kind of engines are in the offing? For starters, a direct-injected small block. Codenamed L8T, this powerplant is the sole gen-five small block with a cast-iron block. It also makes do without a stop-start system and cylinder deactivation.
Capable of running on E85, the free-breathing V8 produces 401 horsepower at 5,200 revolutions per minute and 464 pound-feet (629 Nm) of torque on regular unleaded. If towing is high on your list of priorities, then prepare to spend extra on the Duramax turbo diesel V8. Pricing isn't available at the moment of writing, though, but we do know that the 6.6-liter mill cranks out 470 horsepower at 2,800 spinnies. A whopping 975 pound-feet (1,322 Nm) of torque are delivered at 1,600 rpm, which sadly isn't enough to challenge Ford's Power Stroke or the Cummins turbo diesel engine available in Ram's heavy-duty trucks.
Prospective customers are further presented with something new for the GMC Sierra HD in the form of a dedicated Off-Road Mode. In addition to anti-lock brakes, traction control, and stability control calibrations, this driving mode is also designed to alter the throttle progression and tranny's shifts for improved control off the beaten path. On that note, who's looking forward to seeing what the AT4X and its AEV brother can do on Hell's Revenge in Utah?