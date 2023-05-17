2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro and Tacoma Trailhunter Off-Road Trim Levels Teased Again

Toyota's driving up the hype for the all-new Tacoma with yet another design teaser confirming May 19 as the reveal date. Pictured from a bird's eye view, the photograph depicts a new off-road trim for Toyota and the more capable TRD Pro.
The Japanese automaker previewed the off-roadier grade in April 2023 in the form of a white tailgate with TRD Pro stamped into it. It's the same white as pictured in this photo. What's more, said tailgate also features a badge reading i-FORCE MAX. Is Toyota referring to the 3.4L twin-turbo V6 hybrid in the Tundra? We don't know yet. Rumor has it that lesser variants will get a 2.4L four-pot turbo.
One week after Toyota published the TRD Pro teaser, the Trailhunter became official. This nameplate was first used in November 2022 at the SEMA Show on a Tundra-based concept. There's no denying the Tundra will also get this Trailhunter trim level, but what does Trailhunter mean?
In Chevrolet and Ford terms, make that Trail Boss and Tremor. As for Stellantis' Ram brand, that would be the Rebel. From this perspective, we can easily tell the Tacoma Trailhunter apart from the Tacoma TRD Pro because it doesn't have a hood scoop. We also notice a chunky sports bar. The exterior paint color matches that of the original teaser for the Trailhunter, which also includes an ARB rear bumper with built-in parking sensors, a trailer connector, as well as a red-painted tow hook.
The teasing continued on April 25 with a JBL-branded portable speaker. On May 2, the Japanese automaker finally confirmed what everyone was looking forward to from the 2024 model. That being a three-pedal setup, most likely reserved for the four-cylinder turbo mentioned earlier.
Fast forward to May 4, and that's when the Access Cab was confirmed to return. That's a bold statement on Toyota's part, more so if you remember that General Motors axed the Extended Cab for the Colorado and Canyon midsizers. The aforementioned manual is a statement in and of itself because – at the present moment – only the outgoing Tacoma and the Jeep Gladiator can be had with three-pedal setups.
To be produced in Mexico with frames assembled by Metalsa in Guanajuato, the redesigned Tacoma is a ground-up redesign instead of a simple update of the existing platform. Similar to the Tundra, it rides on the TNGA-F platform introduced by the Land Cruiser 300 series in June 2021. The Tacoma's shortened TNGA-F will be adapted for a few more products, including the 2024 model year Lexus GX and next 4Runner. The Land Cruiser Prado and Hilux – which aren't available in the US market – will also go TNGA-F.
Regarding the base engine, said 2.4 is codenamed T24A. It used both direct and port injection, a twin-scroll turbocharger, and it's been specifically engineered for hybrid applications. The least powerful non-assisted version packs 265 ponies and 309 pound-feet (419 Nm) in the Highlander, whereas the most powerful hybrid version is rated at 271 horsepower and 339 pound-feet (460 Nm) in the Lexus RX 500h.
