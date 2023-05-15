New Toyota Prius Drag Races Old Mazda MX-5 Miata, Cue Sad Violin Noises

The Prius wasn't designed for straight-line thrills. The quirky-looking hybrid is exactly that, and few peeps dare call it a sporty car. Be that as it may, the redesigned Prius is a fair bit sportier compared to its long-running predecessor. It also features much-improved styling, and the interior is nicer too.
Priced at $27,450 sans destination, the 2023 model offers up to 57 miles per gallon (4.1 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined test cycle for the LE FWD. Tipping the scales at 3,097 pounds (1,405 kilograms), this configuration packs 194 horsepower on full song. The internal combustion engine comes in the guise of a four-pot lump with 150 ponies and 139 pound-feet (188 Nm) to its name, whereas the permanent magnet AC electric motor belts out 83 kW (111 horsepower).
As expected of a Prius, we're also dealing with an electronically-controlled continuously variable transmission designed specifically to be as efficient as technically possible to the detriment of driving enjoyment. Gifted with MacPherson struts up front and a multi-link setup for the rear end, the all-new Prius in the clip below is nothing to scoff at.
Not only does it shame a third-generation Mazda MX-5 Miata in the quarter mile, but it also keeps up with the world's best-selling roadster from a rolling start. The Fast Lane also tested how they brake, and – no surprises here – the curb weight and tires of that Prius didn't help one bit. The soft-topped sports car also makes easy work of the Prius in autocross conditions, but you'll be surprised how small of a difference there is between these two in this scenario: 25.7 seconds versus 24.56 clicks.
I admit that I didn't expect the Prius to win any of the aforementioned races, yet it certainly did. But still, what you lose in miles per gallon, you gain in smiles per gallon in that Miata. Not as pure as the NB before it and not as comfy as the outgoing ND, the NC ran between 2005 for the 2006 model year through 2015. Assembled exclusively in Hiroshima, the small roadster was offered with two engine choices (1.8 and 2.0) and three transmission choices (5MT, 6MT, and 6AT).
Similar to the recently updated Prius, the Miata prepares for a redesign as well. The ND2 will soon make way for the NE, which is believed to adopt some kind of hybrid assistance. Hearsay suggests a mild-hybrid setup, and the wildest of rumors advocate for the Skyactiv-X engine. Considering that many customers prefer the Skyactiv-G over the X due to its more proven technologies, it shouldn't come as a surprise to get the current 2.0-liter SkyActiv-G four-pot with an ISG.
The only true rival of the MX-5 is the BRZ and its Toyota-badged sibling, both fixed-head coupes. The Miata currently stickers at $28,050, whereas the boxer-engined competitors are presently going for $28,595 and $28,400, respectively.
